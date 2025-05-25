Bhool Chuk Maaf BO Day 2: Discounted tickets do wonders for Rajkummar Rao-Wamiqa Gabbi's movie, earning up 29%

Bhool Chuk Maaf Box Office Collection Day 2: The sci-fi romantic comedy Bhool Chuk Maaf, starring Rajkummar Rao and Wamiqa Gabbi, saw an uptick of nearly 29 per cent in its Saturday earnings, thanks to discounted tickets.

Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh said that the movie sprung a big surprise, “exceeding all expectations on its opening day” with ₹7 crore, since the industry projections were way lower.

He highlighted that Bhool Chuk Maaf's earnings were aided by discounted ticket pricing and “strong spot bookings”.

The time-loop-based Bollywood movie has interestingly outperformed Maddock's earlier release Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, which had opened at ₹5.49 crore.

Bhool Chuk Maaf Box Office Collection Day 2 According to industry tracker Sacnilk, Bhool Chuk Maaf minted ₹9 crore on Saturday, Day 2.

In line with Adarsh's prediction of a “solid jump” over the weekend, the movie's Saturday earnings were 28.57 per cent higher than its Friday earnings.

Bhool Chuk Maaf is expected to report even better numbers on Sunday, May 25, despite the controversy over its release and mixed reviews.

Bhool Chuk Maaf: Occupancy On May 24, Bhool Chuk Maaf recorded an overall footfall of 25.18 per cent, according to Sacnilk.

In the morning shows, occupancy was 10.46 per cent, which gradually improved over the day to rise to 33.87 per cent at night.

Chennai had the maximum occupancy, 85 per cent. Bengaluru had a distant second-best occupancy, 37.5 per cent, followed by Jaipur and Delhi NCR.

Bhool Chuk Maaf: Plot The Amazon Prime Video description states, “Ranjan, stuck in a time loop on his wedding day, must fulfil a forgotten promise to escape it. As he sacrifices his dream job for another's greater good, the film highlights compassion over ambition, reminding us of the power of kindness in a self-centred society.”

