Bhool Chuk Maaf Box Office Collection Day 1: Rajkummar Rao-Wamiqa Gabbi's movie marks decent opening, mints...

Bhool Chuk Maaf Box Office Collection Day 1: The sci-fi romantic comedy Bhool Chuk Maaf starring Rajkummar Rao and Wamiqa Gabbi witnessed a decent release day collection on Friday, May 23.

The time-loop-based Bollywood movie was embroiled in a controversy over its theatrical release. Set in Varanasi, audience and film critics gave mixed reviews for Bhool Chuk Maaf and claimed that the movie lacked freshness and was similar to other offerings of Roa.

Bhool Chuk Maaf Box Office Collection Day 1 According to industry tracker Sacnilk, Bhool Chuk Maaf witnessed a decent opening day collection of ₹6.75 crore on Friday. The movie is likely to see improved numbers over the weekend.

Bhool Chuk Maaf: Occupancy On May 23, Bhool Chuk Maaf recorded an overall footfall of 19.36 per cent, according to Sacnilk.

In the morning shows, occupancy was 9.40 per cent, which gradually improved over the day to rise to 31.27 per cent at night.

Chennai had the maximum occupancy, 71 per cent. Jaipur had the second-best occupancy, 32.75 per cent, followed by Bengaluru and Delhi NCR.

Bhool Chuk Maaf: Controversy and OTT release Maddock Films announced on May 8—just a day after Operation Sindoor, triggered by the Pahalgam terror attack—that it, along with Amazon MGM Studios, decided to “bring our family entertainer, Bhool Chuk Maaf, directly to your homes on May 16—only on Prime Video, worldwide.”

However, PVR Inox sued the makers, alleging a breach of contract and demanding that the film be released in theatres first. They also pointed out that the agreement included an 8-week window before the movie could be streamed online.

A Pinkvilla report said that Bhool Chuk Maaf might debut on Amazon Prime Video in just two weeks, on June 6, despite the mandatory 8-week window.

Bhool Chuk Maaf: Plot The Amazon Prime description states, “Ranjan, stuck in a time loop on his wedding day, must fulfil a forgotten promise to escape it. As he sacrifices his dream job for another's greater good, the film highlights compassion over ambition, reminding us of the power of kindness in a self-centred society.”