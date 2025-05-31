Bhool Chuk Maaf Box Office Collection Day 9: Rajkummar Rao's film earnings decline, mints THIS amount on Saturday

Bhool Chuk Maaf Box Office Collection Day 9: Rajkummar Rao and Wamiqa Gabbi starrer sci-fi romantic comedy Bhool Chuk Maaf entered the second week and its earnings have remained constant at the box office in past four days.

According to industry tracker Sacnilk.com, the movie earned an estimated amount of ₹3.33 crore on Saturday.

Also, the Bhool Chuk Maaf had an overall 16.06 per cent Hindi Occupancy on Saturday. City-wise, the highest occupancy was recorded in Chennai (56%), followed by Bengaluru (22.33%), Jaipur (20.33%) and Pune (19.33%).

The time-loop-based Bollywood movie was embroiled in a controversy over its theatrical release. Set in Varanasi, audience and film critics gave mixed reviews for Bhool Chuk Maaf and claimed that the movie lacked freshness and was similar to other offerings of Roa.

Worldwide collection: According to Sacnilk.com, Bhool Chook Maaf collected ₹58 crore worldwide till Friday, which includes ₹46.35 crore India net and ₹2.1 crore from overseas.

Bhool Chuk Maaf: Controversy and OTT release Maddock Films announced on May 8—just a day after Operation Sindoor, triggered by the Pahalgam terror attack—that it, along with Amazon MGM Studios, decided to “bring our family entertainer, Bhool Chuk Maaf, directly to your homes on May 16—only on Prime Video, worldwide.”

However, PVR Inox sued the makers, alleging a breach of contract and demanding that the film be released in theatres first. They also pointed out that the agreement included an 8-week window before the movie could be streamed online.

Bhool Chuk Maaf: Plot The Amazon Prime Video description states, “Ranjan, stuck in a time loop on his wedding day, must fulfil a forgotten promise to escape it. As he sacrifices his dream job for another's greater good, the film highlights compassion over ambition, reminding us of the power of kindness in a self-centred society.”