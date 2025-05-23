Bhool Chuk Maaf gets mixed reviews: Audience love light-hearted comedy, but... | Here's what netizens said

Bhool Chuk Maaf failed to create the right buzz among its viewers, especially after it landed itself into a controversy over its theatrical release. The Rajkummar Rao and Wamiqa Gabbi starrer, which finally hit the big screen on Friday, May 23, was a good, light-hearted laugh, said the netizens, but they found it to be an overall dud, which resembled previous movies from the lead actor.

Advertisement

Film critics and trade analysts also had divided opinions on the movie.

Sumit Kadel, film trade analyst and a critic, said the movie was “UNBEARABLE”.

Kadel said the Karan Sharma directorial is an extremely weak film, whose writing and direction are very poor. “Although the film tries to be funny throughout, it never actually manages to make you laugh. The dialogues are outdated, and the concept lacks strength.”

Also Read | Bhool Chuk Maaf: Money lessons buried under a pile of haldi and hype

Critic Hemant Sanganee said the stars leave no stone unturned in making Mayhem whenever and wherever they both get a chance to show their endearing side. “Chemistry between Ranjan and Titli is quite enduring and switches with equal sensitivity and intensity.”

“On the flip side, there are endless repetitive scenes and sequences, quite unwanted and virtually irritating, as it gets on your nerves and hinders the flow of the narrative, however wild and wacky it is written,” he wrote.

Advertisement

Sanganee said the movie needs to be trimmed by nearly 20-30 minutes to keep “sanity intact”.

However, analyst Taran Adarsh found that movie to be “HEARTWARMING” and said it is a “feel-good tale with entertaining moments and some good humour.”

“Loses grip post-interval, but the solid finale redeems it... Good watch!”

Also Read | Bhool Chuk Maaf row: OTT vs theatre flipflop puts spotlight on small films

‘Repetitive character mould’ Highlighting the romcom's similarities to Rao's previous movies, Sumit Kadel said, “Rajkummar Rao has delivered the exact same kind of performance that he did in the Stree franchise, and in that Vicky-Vidya video. It’s high time he breaks out of this repetitive character mould.”

Kadel also said that the film is extremely boring, which is the most embarrassing thing for a comedy film. “You’ll feel while watching that you’ve seen this kind of film 15-20 times before - the same characters, similar plot, and repetitive performances.”

Advertisement

Hemant Sanganee also said that Rajkummar Rao should explore other genres rather than repeating himself. He suggested that Roa should “stay away from such characters which he has been doing time and again, if at all he has to scale impactful heights.”

Meanwhile, Adarsh highlighted that the movie had lost its momentum in the second half, becoming somewhat repetitive.

Here's how the netizens reacted: Viewers also gave the movie mixed reviews and said it might be Maddock Films' weakest movie. However, Wamiqa Gabbi garnered praise for her role.

“Weakest movie of Maddock,” a social media user said.

Another added: “It's a flop movie.”

“Don't waste time and Money,” suggested another viewer.

However, a few viewers said, “Mast movie hai.”

Advertisement