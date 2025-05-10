Bhool Chuk Maaf on OTT: Maddock Films accused of ‘using nationality' to cancel theatrical release

Maddock Films, which has struck gold in recent times with back-to-back successful Bollywood theatricals, has cancelled the theatrical release of its latest movie, Bhool Chuk Maaf. The comedy, starring Rajkummar Rao and Wamiqa Gabbi, will be released directly on OTT.

“In light of recent events and the heightened security drills across the nation, we at Maddock Films and Amazon MGM Studios have decided to bring our family entertainer, Bhool Chuk Maaf, directly to your homes on May 16—only on Prime Video, worldwide,” the Bollywood production company wrote.

“While we were eagerly looking forward to celebrating this film with you in theaters, the spirit of the nation comes first. JAI HIND,” it added.

Maddock Films had a stellar 2024 with consecutive hits like Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, Munjya and Stree 2. Its OTT releases, Murder Mubarak and Sector 36, were received well on Netflix.

The film production house has delivered two movies, Sky Force and Chhaava. Both movies have done pretty well at the box office.

The celebrated movie production company is, however, under fire now after cancelling the theatre release of the Bollywood comedy, Bhool Chuk Maaf.

Social media reactions Many social media users have accused it of “taking advantage” of the country's sentiments. Many believe the comedy movie's release on OTT was actually for another reason.

“If spirit of the nation was so important then why did you continue with promotions after the Pahalgam Terrorist Attack. The truth is your advance booking was bad that you took advantage of the situation to launch directly on OTT,” wrote one user.

“We all know bcoz or poor booking and no buzz ur releasing directly on ott,” wrote another.

Another user wrote on Twitter (now X), “Stop including Indian army for ur would be flop movie in theatres. Ur movie didn’t work so now u used this operation as an excuse to release it on prime. Don’t make a fool of yourself already BW is on the hit list of ppl don’t give them more reasons to bash u guys more (sic).”

“Using nationality to hide your poor script is so so in a bad taste!!” came another reply.

“It would have been a disaster theatrical coz of 0 buzz 0 bookings release anyway good decision,” wrote another.