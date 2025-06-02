Subscribe

Bhool Chuk Maaf OTT release date: When and where to FINALLY watch Rajkummar Rao-Wamiqa Gabbi starrer movie online

Bhool Chuk Maaf will premiere on digital platforms just two weeks after its theatrical release, which is significantly shorter than the industry's usual eight-week window.

Arshdeep Kaur
Published2 Jun 2025, 07:18 AM IST
Bhool Chuk Maaf has earned almost <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>60 crore at the Indian box office in 10 days, making it the 7th biggest Hindi hit of the year.
Bhool Chuk Maaf OTT release date: The sci-fi romantic comedy Bhool Chuk Maaf, starring Rajkummar Rao and Wamiqa Gabbi, is finally ready to hit the digital streaming platforms.

This OTT debut comes after a controversy and a 60 crore lawsuit over its theatrical release. The makers had earlier decided to ditch the big screen due to the “heightened security drills across the nation” amid Operation Sindoor.

Bhool Chuk Maaf OTT release date: When and where to watch

Bhool Chuk Maaf, which hit the theatres on May 23, will finally begin streaming online on Amazon Prime Video from June 6 onwards.

The Rajkummar Rao starrer will premiere on digital platforms just two weeks after its theatrical release, significantly shorter than the industry's usual eight-week window.

Bhool Chuk Maaf: Controversy

Maddock Films announced on May 8—just a day after Operation Sindoor, triggered by the Pahalgam terror attack—that it, along with Amazon MGM Studios, decided to “bring our family entertainer, Bhool Chuk Maaf, directly to your homes on May 16—only on Prime Video, worldwide.”

However, PVR Inox sued the makers, alleging a breach of contract and demanding that the film be released in theatres first. They also pointed out that the agreement included an 8-week window before the movie could be streamed online.

Bhool Chuk Maaf: Box Office

According to industry tracker Sacnilk, the movie has earned a total of 58.85 crore since it released in theatres on May 23.

Bhool Chuk Maaf: Plot

The Amazon Prime Video description states, “Ranjan, stuck in a time loop on his wedding day, must fulfil a forgotten promise to escape it. As he sacrifices his dream job for another's greater good, the film highlights compassion over ambition, reminding us of the power of kindness in a self-centred society.”

Bhool Chuk Maaf: Cast

Bhool Chuk Maaf stars Rajkummar Rao, Wamiqa Gabbi, Seema Pahwa, Sanjay Mishra, Raghubir Yadav, and Zakir Hussain in key roles.

 
