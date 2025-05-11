Bhool Chuk Maaf OTT release: Raj Kumar Rao's movie won't release on OTT just yet after Bombay HC ruling

The Bombay High Court temporarily stayed the release of Raj Kumar Rao-starrer film “Bhool Chuk Maaf”on OTT or any other platform on Saturday, May 10. As per reports, the court halted Maddock Films from releasing 'Bhool Chuk Maaf' on OTT platforms before completing the agreed 8-week theatrical run with PVR Inox.

The decision came after PVR Inox approached the court following Maddock Films' announcement that the movie would skip its theatrical release due to "heightened security drills across the nation" and go straight to Amazon Prime Video on May 16, news agency ANI reported.

What's the case? Maddock Films announced on May 8 — just days after the Pahalgam terror attack and Operation Sindoor — that it, along with Amazon MGM Studios, decided to "bring our family entertainer, Bhool Chuk Maaf, directly to your homes on May 16—only on Prime Video, worldwide."

Maddock Films' statement said that the decision was taken "in light of recent events and the heightened security drills across the nation" amid the India-Pakistan conflict.

Following the announcement, Multiplex chain PVR Inox moved the court, challenging the producers' decision to release it on OTT instead of theatres. It demanded that the film be released in theatres first.

PVR Inox alleged a breach of contract by the producers, Maddock Films. It stated that the last-minute change was a clear breach of their contract, which was signed on May 6, 2025. They also pointed out that the agreement included an 8-week window before the movie could be streamed online.

What did the contract say As per the agreement dated May 6, the film was to release in cinemas across India on May 9 and would not be released on OTT or any other platform for a period of eight weeks thereafter, PVR Inox was quoted by PTI as saying.

"But the producers terminated the agreement just a day before the release and announced an OTT release on May 16," PVR Inox's counsel Dinyar Madon argued.

Meanwhile, Maddock's counsel Venkatesh Dhond said the eight-week 'holdback' clause would apply only if there was a theatrical release.

What did the court rule? A bench of Justice Arif Doctor said on Friday that PVR Inox had fulfilled its obligations by promoting the film, reserving screens, and offering tickets to its consumers, and a sudden cancellation would affect its "reputation and goodwill."

In an interim order (order passed before the final decision), the court restrained Maddock Films from releasing the film on any platform until eight weeks after its theatrical release at PVR cinemas.

The high court scheduled the matter for further hearing on June 16 and asked Maddock to file its reply in the meantime.