Bhoot Bangla advance booking: Akshay Kumar movie hits ₹1 crore milestone ahead of big screen debut

Bhoot Bangla advance booking: Akshay Kumar starrer Bhooth Bangla is all set to hit the big screen on 17 April. Priyadarshan helmed movie is set for a good start as it sold over 46,524 for first day, according to industry tracker Sacnilk data at 1:00 am. The excitement around this movie is growing as it will mark Akshay Kumar and director Priyadarshan's reunion after 14 years since their last collaboration in Khatta Meetha.

Bhoot Bangla Day 1 advance booking Produced by Akshay Kumar, Ekta Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor under the banners of Balaji Motion Pictures and Cape Of Good Films, the film is making headlines as it crossed ₹1 crore milestone ahead of its silver screen debut. The upcoming Bollywood movie has already touched ₹1.28 crore net mark, excluding block seats. Nationwide advance booking window of the fantasy horror comedy film opened on 14 April, three days before its release. Considering block seats statistics, the combined total stands at ₹3.52 crore.

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According to film trade analyst Sumit Kadel, this movie is expected to do a business of ₹14 to 16 crore net (including paid previews) on its opening day. Suggesting that the film is set to take a good start at the box office, he predicted the weekend total to be around ₹50 crore.

Bhooth Bangla cast Besides Akshay Kumar, Bhooth Bangla's ensemble cast features Wamiqa Gabbi, Tabu, Paresh Rawal, Asrani, Rajpal Yadav, and Mithila Palkar in key roles.

Filmmaker Priyadarshan in a post on X announced that Bhooth Bangla paid previews will start in theatres on 16 April 2026

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from 9:00 PM onwards. Two days ago, its O Sundari song was released which created a buzz on social media.

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Akshay Kumar pays tribute to co-star Govardhan Asrani ahead of Bhooth Bangla release On 15 April, Akshay Kumar paid tribute to legendary actor and co-star Govardhan Asrani who passed away last year in October. Remembering ‘Dhamaal’ actor, known for his comedic roles, Akshay Kumar wrote, “Sometimes a picture isn't just a fragment of memories… it captures an entire journey.”

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He attached a picture to the post which was captured at Bhooth Bangla's set and wrote, “This picture is from the shoot of our Bhooth Bangla... My second-to-last film with Asrani ji. We did a total of 12 films together, and in every single one, I learned something new from him.. it was like a masterclass every single time. Comedy seemed so effortless when he did it, but in reality, it's a difficult art. Asrani ji was its master and will always remain so.”

He added, “For me, this isn't just a film, it's a memory… it's a tribute… it's a salute to that legend 🙏Asrani ji, you'll always be remembered ❤️.”

Bhooth Bangla plot Featuring a runtime of 164 minutes or 2 hours and 44 minutes, the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) granted a UA 16+ certification on 2 April 2026. IMDb description states, “A man inherits a palace in rural Mangalpur and plans his sister's wedding there, but strange supernatural events and panicked locals force him to investigate the property's mysterious past.”

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