Bhoot Bangla review: Akshay Kumar's movie fails to impress audience — ‘Don’t expect Bhool Bhulaiyaa level magic’

Bhoot Bangla audience review: Akshay Kumar starrer hit the big screen on 17 April after paid previews a day before. Priyadarshan directed fantasy horror comedy film opened to strong audience response on Friday.

Bhoot Bangla audience review A user wrote, “Final verdict of Bhooth Bangla - First 40% – pure comedy 😂, Next 10% – shifts into suspense mode, 50% – 95% – feels like a full serious mode, Last 5% – back to comedy. Overall, a good watch, but the casting felt off. Wamiqa Gabbi didn’t quite fit for me this could’ve been a great chance to introduce a fresh face.”

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Another user remarked, “I wish Bhoot Bangla came out 10 years ago. Unpopular opinion — watching Priyadarshan sir’s style again feels nostalgic, but also a bit sad… that our childhood entertainer now feels stretched. Still, his humour? Bang on. #BhootBangla is horror + comedy. Story milegi, but don’t go in expecting Bhool Bhulaiyaa level magic.”

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A third comment read, "#AkshayKumar single-handedly saves this one. Director tries hard to create a good entertainer but weak script, uneven screenplay and bad VFX spoil the fun. #WamiqaGabbi is completely wasted, feels like she was included only for off-screen PR. #Tabu doesn’t have much to do either. Supporting comic characters are just ok. First half is fairly entertaining, but film completely derails in the 2nd half. Overall, #BhoothBangla is AN AVERAGE OFFERING but still better than BB2, BB3."

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A fourth user stated, “Triple avatar @akshaykumar, @priyadarshandir's situational comedy, #RajpalYadav’s unmatched physical comedy & Paresh Rawal’s killer timing = Paisa vasool 🔥From Mangalpur’s cursed haveli to ‘Vadhusur’ stealing brides, this 2h 45m ride has horror, laughs, emotions & surprises.”

Bhooth Bangla cast Akshay Kumar headlined Bollywood movie fetures an ensemble cast including Wamiqa Gabbi, Tabu, Paresh Rawal, Asrani, Rajpal Yadav, and Mithila Palkar in key roles.

Bhooth Bangla expert review According to film trade analyst Taran Adarsh, Bhooth Bangla is an entertainer that “doesn't disappoint”. He gave 3.5 star rating to the movie and suggested that the first half is filled with humour, while the post-interval portions delve into a darker past.

Elaborating on the engaging narrative, he wrote, “The humour works, although a few sequences may come across as slightly naughty... It's the eerie atmosphere that forms the backbone, while the attention-grabbing VFX enhances the film's visual appeal.” Suggesting it to be worth a watch for its funny moments and eerie chills, he said, “It's #PareshRawal and #RajpalYadav who deliver several laugh-out-loud moments – both excel... The late #Asrani leaves a mark.”

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He further commended Akshay Kumar's comic timing, expressions and effortless acting skills. Its backstory in the second half evokes memories of Bhool Bhulaiyaa, the film business analyst said.

Bhooth Bangla plot Featuring 7 IMDb rating out of 10, the description to the plot states, "A man inherits a palace in rural Mangalpur and plans his sister's wedding there, but strange supernatural events and panicked locals force him to investigate the property's mysterious past.” The filmmakers secured UA 16+ certification on 2 April 2026 from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) with an approved runtime of 164 minutes or 2 hours and 44 minutes.

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Bhooth Bangla Box Office Collection Day 1 Produced by Akshay Kumar, Ekta Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor under the banners of Balaji Motion Pictures and Cape Of Good Films, the film did a business of ₹2.76 crore net till 2:30 PM in India on its opening day, film industry tracker Sacnilk reported. The cumulative India gross stands at ₹7.46 crore, including paid preview shows) with net at ₹6.26 crore.