Bhooth Bangla Box Office Collection Day 1: Akshay Kumar film sees slow start despite strong release, mints this much

Bhooth Bangla opened in cinemas on Friday with a wide release, registering a moderate start at the box office.
Bhooth Bangla has begun its theatrical run with a Day 1 net collection of ₹6.23 crore in India, according to early estimates from its release on Friday, 17 April. The film was screened across 9,028 shows nationwide, indicating a wide release strategy aimed at maximising reach.
The Hindi-language comedy horror, directed by Priyadarshan, recorded an overall occupancy of 16.0 per cent on its opening day. While the number of shows remained high, footfall figures suggest a moderate turnout in comparison to the scale of its release.
Including previews and early screenings, Bhooth Bangla has so far collected ₹9.73 crore net in India. The total India gross stands at ₹11.55 crore, with final Day 1 figures yet to be confirmed. Advance screenings contributed ₹3.50 crore net from 2,485 shows, with a higher occupancy of 30.0 per cent.
Produced by Akshay Kumar along with Ekta Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor, the film brings together a familiar ensemble cast. It features Akshay Kumar in the lead alongside Paresh Rawal, Jisshu Sengupta, Rajpal Yadav, Tabu and Wamiqa Gabbi.
The film is backed by Balaji Motion Pictures and Cape of Good Films. It marks Priyadarshan’s return to the Hindi horror-comedy space after Bhool Bhulaiyaa (2007), which also starred Akshay Kumar, Paresh Rawal and Rajpal Yadav.
Set in the fictional town of Mangalpur, the story follows a man who inherits a palace and decides to host his sister’s wedding there. As preparations begin, unexplained events and growing fear among locals lead him to investigate the property’s past. The narrative combines elements of humour with supernatural themes, a format the director has explored before.
The film’s opening day performance reflects a gap between its extensive screen count and audience occupancy levels. Industry observers will be watching its weekend trend closely, as collections over the next two days are expected to determine its short-term box office trajectory.
Final figures for Day 1 are awaited, and further updates are expected once complete data from all regions is reported.
Trisha Bhattacharya is a Senior Content Producer at Livemint, with over two years of experience covering entertainment news from India and beyond. She spends her days tracking what’s trending, breaking down pop culture moments, and turning fast-moving entertainment stories into sharp, engaging reads that actually make people want to click — and stay. <br> She holds a Master’s degree in English Literature from Lucknow University, a background that shapes her love for layered narratives, strong voices, and stories that linger long after they’re told. Before joining Livemint, Trisha worked with India Today as an entertainment journalist and film critic. There, she reviewed films, covered industry news, and built a strong foundation in storytelling and cultural analysis. <br> Trisha enjoys working at the intersection of media, culture, and audience interest, always looking for fresh angles and formats. Films, shows, and music are not just her beat but her biggest passion — something that naturally reflects in her writing. Whether it’s cinema, streaming shows, music, or internet trends, she approaches every story with curiosity and intent. <br> Outside the job description, she’s unapologetically passionate about films, shows, and music — sometimes a little too passionate, if you ask her. That enthusiasm often spills into her work, adding personality, urgency, and a touch of chaos that keeps her writing alive. For Trisha, entertainment isn’t just a beat — it’s a language she speaks fluently.
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