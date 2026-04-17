Bhooth Bangla Box Office Collection Day 1: Akshay Kumar film sees slow start despite strong release, mints this much

Bhooth Bangla opened in cinemas on Friday with a wide release, registering a moderate start at the box office.
Bhooth Bangla has begun its theatrical run with a Day 1 net collection of ₹6.23 crore in India, according to early estimates from its release on Friday, 17 April. The film was screened across 9,028 shows nationwide, indicating a wide release strategy aimed at maximising reach.
The Hindi-language comedy horror, directed by Priyadarshan, recorded an overall occupancy of 16.0 per cent on its opening day. While the number of shows remained high, footfall figures suggest a moderate turnout in comparison to the scale of its release.
Including previews and early screenings, Bhooth Bangla has so far collected ₹9.73 crore net in India. The total India gross stands at ₹11.55 crore, with final Day 1 figures yet to be confirmed. Advance screenings contributed ₹3.50 crore net from 2,485 shows, with a higher occupancy of 30.0 per cent.
Produced by Akshay Kumar along with Ekta Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor, the film brings together a familiar ensemble cast. It features Akshay Kumar in the lead alongside Paresh Rawal, Jisshu Sengupta, Rajpal Yadav, Tabu and Wamiqa Gabbi.
The film is backed by Balaji Motion Pictures and Cape of Good Films. It marks Priyadarshan’s return to the Hindi horror-comedy space after Bhool Bhulaiyaa (2007), which also starred Akshay Kumar, Paresh Rawal and Rajpal Yadav.
Set in the fictional town of Mangalpur, the story follows a man who inherits a palace and decides to host his sister’s wedding there. As preparations begin, unexplained events and growing fear among locals lead him to investigate the property’s past. The narrative combines elements of humour with supernatural themes, a format the director has explored before.
The film’s opening day performance reflects a gap between its extensive screen count and audience occupancy levels. Industry observers will be watching its weekend trend closely, as collections over the next two days are expected to determine its short-term box office trajectory.
Final figures for Day 1 are awaited, and further updates are expected once complete data from all regions is reported.