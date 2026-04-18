Bhooth Bangla Box Office Collection Day 1: Akshay Kumar's film beats Bhool Bhulaiyaa, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2

Bhooth Bangla Box Office Collection Day 1: Akshay Kumar is back with his much-awaited collaboration with filmmaker Priyadarshan. Their horror-comedy, Bhooth Bangla, is off to a decent start at the box office. Bhooth Bangla has already surpassed the net opening business of Akshay Kumar's Bhool Bhulaiyaa ( ₹3.88 crore) and Kartik Aaryan's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 ( ₹14.11 crore).
In India, Bhooth Bangla earned ₹15.75 crore net on day 1, according to Sacnilk. The film saw a wide release across 14,871 screens. Ahead of its official release on Friday, the film held paid preview shows across selected locations, which further raked in ₹3.50 crore with an occupancy of 30% across 2,485 shows.
Considering all domestic earnings, Bhooth Bangla's India gross collection is now at ₹18.90 crore.
At the worldwide box office, Bhooth Bangla has amassed a gross of ₹23.90 crore. It includes an earning of ₹5 crore from overseas markets.
In terms of occupancy, Bhooth Bangla witnessed an upward trend on Day 1 as footfalls improved through the day. After a muted start with 10.77% occupancy in the morning shows, the film led by Akshay Kumar picked up pace in the afternoon with occupancy at 19.15%. It further strengthened in the evening with 22.46% occupancy. The most significant jump came in the night shows, which registered 31.46% occupancy due to growing audience interest and better spot bookings.
Region-wise, Delhi NCR held the maximum screenings of Bhooth Bangla with 1,202 shows with an overall 21% occupancy. It is followed by Mumbai with 889 shows at 25% occupancy, Ahmedabad with 639 shows at 15.8% and Pune with 402 shows at 20.5% occupancy.
Other markets like Surat, Kolkata and Lucknow had 377 (9.8% occupancy), 326 (18.3% occupancy) and 226 (22.3% occupancy) shows of Bhooth Bangla on day 1, respectively.
In southern India, Bengaluru marked 321 shows with 28% occupancy. While Hyderabad had 273 shows with 21.5% occupancy, Chennai had only 67 shows with 31% occupancy.
Bhooth Bangla stars Tabu, Paresh Rawal, Wamiqa Gabbi and Rajpal Yadav. It is also marked as the last film of late actor Asrani.
Watch trailer:
Paying a tribute to Asrani, previously Akshay Kumar wrote on Instagram, “Sometimes a picture isn't just a fragment of memories... it captures an entire journey This picture is from the shoot of our Bhooth Bangla... My second-to-last film with Asrani ji. We did a total of 12 films together, and in every single one, I learned something new from him.. it was like a masterclass every single time. Comedy seemed so effortless when he did it, but in reality, it's a difficult art. Asrani ji was its master and will always remain so. Bhooth Bangla releases tomorrow... For me, this isn't just a film, it's a memory... it's a tribute... it's a salute to that legend Asrani ji, you'll always be remembered.”
The film is presented by Balaji Motion Pictures, a division of Balaji Telefilms Ltd, in association with Cape of Good Films. It is produced by Kumar along with Shobha Kapoor and Ektaa R Kapoor.