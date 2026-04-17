Bhooth Bangla Box Office Collection Day 1: Akshay Kumar's horror-comedy mints ₹3.5 crore from paid previews

Bhooth Bangla Box Office Collection Day 1: Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar's new release, Bhooth Bangla, is off to a slow start at the box office. Adopting a similar strategy to Dhurandhar 2, Bhooth Bangla opened with paid preview shows, earning ₹3.50 crore from 5,862 shows. The preview shows saw an occupancy of about 30%.

Bhooth Bangla Box Office Collection Day 1 Bhooth Bangla raked in a net of ₹2.76 crore on day 1 so far. Considering the early estimates, the film's total India gross is now at ₹7.46 crore while India net collections are ₹6.26 crore so far.

These are live data and are subject to change. Reports claim that the Akshay Kumar-led film is likely to mint ₹15 crore on its official release today.

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Bhooth Bangla shows and occupancy rates Bhooth Bangla kickstarted its box office run with an overall occupancy of 10.77% during morning shows. The film’s performance is largely driven by urban centres, which had the highest show count. Among them, the Delhi NCR region ( with 1,185 shows, 11% occupancy) and Mumbai (with 878 shows, 10%) recorded the maximum footfalls during the early shows. Among other major circuits, Pune (386 shows, 11%) and Kolkata (322 shows, 10%) remained in a similar range. Other markets, including Bengaluru (314 shows) had a better 12% occupancy.

Interestingly, select pockets showed stronger traction due to limited show counts. Lucknow (226 shows) led in the list at 17% occupancy, followed by Jaipur (177 shows, 15%) and Chennai (63 shows, 16%). On the other hand, centres like Ahmedabad (625 shows, 6%) and Surat (360 shows, 4%) unexpectedly underperformed in the morning shows.

The final earnings of Bhooth Bangla will be out after the night shows.

Expert review of Bhooth Bangla Earlier, film trade analyst Taran Adarsh reviewed Bhooth Bangla on X. Giving the film a 3.5 rating, Adarsh dubbed the film as an “entertainer.”

“An entertainer that works for most parts... The #AkshayKumar - #Priyadarshan combo doesn't disappoint – the chills and chuckles are in equal measure. #BhoothBanglaReview The initial sequences may give an impression that #BhoothBangla borrows from #RajkumarKohli's massive hit #JaaniDushman [1979; #SunilDutt, #SanjeevKumar, #ShatrughanSinha, #Jeetendra], but the similarities end with the newly-wed brides being targeted,” he added.

“#BhoothBangla blends horror and comedy across its 2.45-hour narrative, with the first half leaning towards humour, while the post-interval portions delve into a darker past. The humour works, although a few sequences may come across as slightly naughty... It's the eerie atmosphere that forms the backbone, while the attention-grabbing VFX enhances the film's visual appeal,” he further shared.

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The film also stars Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, Asrani, Tabu and Wamiqa Gabbi.

Many have compared the film to Bhool Bhulaiyaa. Commenting on it, the film insider said, “The backstory in the second half evokes memories of #BhoolBhulaiyaa... However, the onscreen presentation could have been simpler. To his credit, the veteran storyteller keeps you hooked, springing surprises at regular intervals – with the interval twist delivering a major, unexpected jolt.”

“#AkshayKumar is in top form... His comic timing, expressions, and effortless switch between fear and humour are a delight to watch,” it also read.