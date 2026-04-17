Bhooth Bangla Box Office Collection Day 1: Akshay Kumar's horror-comedy mints ₹3.5 crore from paid previews

Bhooth Bangla Box Office Collection Day 1: Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar's new release, Bhooth Bangla, is off to a slow start at the box office. Adopting a similar strategy to Dhurandhar 2, Bhooth Bangla opened with paid preview shows, earning ₹3.50 crore from 5,862 shows. The preview shows saw an occupancy of about 30%.
Bhooth Bangla raked in a net of ₹2.76 crore on day 1 so far. Considering the early estimates, the film's total India gross is now at ₹7.46 crore while India net collections are ₹6.26 crore so far.
These are live data and are subject to change. Reports claim that the Akshay Kumar-led film is likely to mint ₹15 crore on its official release today.
Bhooth Bangla kickstarted its box office run with an overall occupancy of 10.77% during morning shows. The film’s performance is largely driven by urban centres, which had the highest show count. Among them, the Delhi NCR region ( with 1,185 shows, 11% occupancy) and Mumbai (with 878 shows, 10%) recorded the maximum footfalls during the early shows. Among other major circuits, Pune (386 shows, 11%) and Kolkata (322 shows, 10%) remained in a similar range. Other markets, including Bengaluru (314 shows) had a better 12% occupancy.
Interestingly, select pockets showed stronger traction due to limited show counts. Lucknow (226 shows) led in the list at 17% occupancy, followed by Jaipur (177 shows, 15%) and Chennai (63 shows, 16%). On the other hand, centres like Ahmedabad (625 shows, 6%) and Surat (360 shows, 4%) unexpectedly underperformed in the morning shows.
The final earnings of Bhooth Bangla will be out after the night shows.
Earlier, film trade analyst Taran Adarsh reviewed Bhooth Bangla on X. Giving the film a 3.5 rating, Adarsh dubbed the film as an “entertainer.”
“An entertainer that works for most parts... The #AkshayKumar - #Priyadarshan combo doesn't disappoint – the chills and chuckles are in equal measure. #BhoothBanglaReview The initial sequences may give an impression that #BhoothBangla borrows from #RajkumarKohli's massive hit #JaaniDushman [1979; #SunilDutt, #SanjeevKumar, #ShatrughanSinha, #Jeetendra], but the similarities end with the newly-wed brides being targeted,” he added.
“#BhoothBangla blends horror and comedy across its 2.45-hour narrative, with the first half leaning towards humour, while the post-interval portions delve into a darker past. The humour works, although a few sequences may come across as slightly naughty... It's the eerie atmosphere that forms the backbone, while the attention-grabbing VFX enhances the film's visual appeal,” he further shared.
Read post:
Bhooth Bangla marks the reunion between Akshay Kumar and Priyadarshan.
The film also stars Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, Asrani, Tabu and Wamiqa Gabbi.
Many have compared the film to Bhool Bhulaiyaa. Commenting on it, the film insider said, “The backstory in the second half evokes memories of #BhoolBhulaiyaa... However, the onscreen presentation could have been simpler. To his credit, the veteran storyteller keeps you hooked, springing surprises at regular intervals – with the interval twist delivering a major, unexpected jolt.”
“#AkshayKumar is in top form... His comic timing, expressions, and effortless switch between fear and humour are a delight to watch,” it also read.
Disclaimer: All inputs in this article are taken from Sacnilk.com.
Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and major developments in the US entertainment industry. She believes in telling stories that balance speed with substance, and in making entertainment journalism contextual, culturally aware, and reader-first rather than purely reactive.<br><br> With over six years of experience in digital media, Sneha currently serves as a Deputy Chief Content Producer at Live Mint. She has spent more than three and a half years with the HT Group and returned to the organisation in February 2025, joining Live Mint to uplift the entertainment section. Over the past year, she has been closely involved in entertainment coverage including breaking news, explainers, trend reporting, box office reports and analysis for the audience.<br><br> Sneha is Google News certified, having completed training focused on newsroom best practices, digital reporting, and SEO-driven content strategies. Her work reflects a strong understanding of audience behaviour, search trends, and the evolving consumption patterns of entertainment news across formats.<br><br> Prior to her current role, Sneha has worked across multiple content and editorial functions within digital newsrooms, building expertise in content planning, editing, and real-time coverage. Her professional interests lie at the intersection of entertainment, internet culture, and global pop trends.<br><br> Working for the National city team, Biswas closely follows global entertainment movements while maintaining a strong pulse on what is happening in India.
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