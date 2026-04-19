Bhooth Bangla Box Office Collection Day 2: Akshay Kumar's horror-comedy surges ahead of Dhurandhar 2

Bhooth Bangla Box Office Collection Day 2: Akshay Kumar's horror-comedy, Bhooth Bangla, has witnessed a growth of about 55.1% in earnings as it entered its first weekend. After a decent start on Friday, Bhooth Bangla raked in ₹19 crore on day 2 across 11,513 shows in India. The film is clashing with Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge at the ticket window.

Bhooth Bangla Box Office Collection Day 2 On day 2, Bhooth Bangla witnessed better footfall with a surge in ticket sales. The film opened with ₹12.25 crore on Day 1, climbing to ₹19 crore on its first Saturday. Despite a slight reduction in show count from 12,386 to 11,513, occupancy improved notably from 19% to 29%.

Ahead of its official release, Bhooth Bangla also benefited from paid preview shows, which brought ₹3.75 crore to the overall business of the film. With the latest earnings, Bhooth Bangla's India net now stands at ₹35 crore, while India gross collections are ₹42 crore so far.

Bhooth Bangla vs Dhurandhar 2 Bhooth Bangla has outperformed Dhurandhar 2 in terms of daily collections on day 2. The film, led by Akshay Kumar, earned ₹19 crore net compared to the ₹4.65 crore business of Dhurandhar 2 on the same day, 18 April 2026, Saturday. This puts Bhooth Bangla ahead by a substantial ₹14.35 crore margin. The higher show count of 11,513 screens versus 3,913 for Dhurandhar 2 contributed to the gap, followed by a difference in audience turnout as both films are at different stages of their box office journeys.

Also Read | Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Day 29: Ranveer Singh film slows ahead of Bhooth Bangla

Bhooth Bangla Box Office Collection Worldwide Overseas, Bhooth Bangla has collected ₹9 Cr on Day 2, pushing its total overseas gross to ₹18.50 crore. Considering these figures, Bhooth Bangla's worldwide gross collection is at ₹60.50 crore.

Bhooth Bangla plot Bhooth Bangla revolves around a man named Arjun who inherits a palace in Mangalpur. He plans to get his sister married at the palace, but soon supernatural events start taking place. As locals believe that a demonic entity is behind the strange things, Arjun sets out to find the truth about the property's mysterious past.

Meet the cast The film stars Asrani, Akshay Kumar, Paresh Rawal, Jisshu Sengupta, Rajpal Yadav, Tabu and Wamiqa Gabbi in the lead. Directed by Priyadarshan, the film is produced by Akshay Kumar, Ekta Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor under the banners of Balaji Motion Pictures and Cape of Good Films.

Bhooth Bangla better than Bhool Bhulaiyaa? Bhooth Bangla opened to mixed reviews from the audience and critics. It also drew comparisons with Priyadarshan and Akshay Kumar's previous hit, Bhool Bhulaiyaa. Both films were shot at the same mansion located in Jaipur.

The Live Mint review of Bhooth Bangla reads: “Bhooth Bangla feels like a throwback to a kind of comedy that once worked brilliantly for Priyadarshan, Akshay Kumar, and the audience —full of confusion, chaos, and characters shouting over each other. However, this one feels more like a greatest hits compilation played at slightly the wrong tempo. You recognise the tunes, you tap your foot, you even smile — but somewhere in the back of your mind, you're humming the original. Here's hoping that if there's another outing, the haunted mansion has a few more surprises up its sleeve and a slightly shorter climax.”