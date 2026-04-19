Bhooth Bangla Box Office Collection Day 2: Akshay Kumar's horror-comedy surges ahead of Dhurandhar 2

Bhooth Bangla Box Office Collection Day 2: Akshay Kumar's horror-comedy, Bhooth Bangla, has witnessed a growth of about 55.1% in earnings as it entered its first weekend. After a decent start on Friday, Bhooth Bangla raked in ₹19 crore on day 2 across 11,513 shows in India. The film is clashing with Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge at the ticket window.
On day 2, Bhooth Bangla witnessed better footfall with a surge in ticket sales. The film opened with ₹12.25 crore on Day 1, climbing to ₹19 crore on its first Saturday. Despite a slight reduction in show count from 12,386 to 11,513, occupancy improved notably from 19% to 29%.
Ahead of its official release, Bhooth Bangla also benefited from paid preview shows, which brought ₹3.75 crore to the overall business of the film. With the latest earnings, Bhooth Bangla's India net now stands at ₹35 crore, while India gross collections are ₹42 crore so far.
Bhooth Bangla has outperformed Dhurandhar 2 in terms of daily collections on day 2. The film, led by Akshay Kumar, earned ₹19 crore net compared to the ₹4.65 crore business of Dhurandhar 2 on the same day, 18 April 2026, Saturday. This puts Bhooth Bangla ahead by a substantial ₹14.35 crore margin. The higher show count of 11,513 screens versus 3,913 for Dhurandhar 2 contributed to the gap, followed by a difference in audience turnout as both films are at different stages of their box office journeys.
Overseas, Bhooth Bangla has collected ₹9 Cr on Day 2, pushing its total overseas gross to ₹18.50 crore. Considering these figures, Bhooth Bangla's worldwide gross collection is at ₹60.50 crore.
Bhooth Bangla revolves around a man named Arjun who inherits a palace in Mangalpur. He plans to get his sister married at the palace, but soon supernatural events start taking place. As locals believe that a demonic entity is behind the strange things, Arjun sets out to find the truth about the property's mysterious past.
The film stars Asrani, Akshay Kumar, Paresh Rawal, Jisshu Sengupta, Rajpal Yadav, Tabu and Wamiqa Gabbi in the lead. Directed by Priyadarshan, the film is produced by Akshay Kumar, Ekta Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor under the banners of Balaji Motion Pictures and Cape of Good Films.
Bhooth Bangla opened to mixed reviews from the audience and critics. It also drew comparisons with Priyadarshan and Akshay Kumar's previous hit, Bhool Bhulaiyaa. Both films were shot at the same mansion located in Jaipur.
The Live Mint review of Bhooth Bangla reads: “Bhooth Bangla feels like a throwback to a kind of comedy that once worked brilliantly for Priyadarshan, Akshay Kumar, and the audience —full of confusion, chaos, and characters shouting over each other. However, this one feels more like a greatest hits compilation played at slightly the wrong tempo. You recognise the tunes, you tap your foot, you even smile — but somewhere in the back of your mind, you're humming the original. Here's hoping that if there's another outing, the haunted mansion has a few more surprises up its sleeve and a slightly shorter climax.”
Disclaimer: All numbers used in this article are reported by Sacnilk.
Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and major developments in the US entertainment industry. She believes in telling stories that balance speed with substance, and in making entertainment journalism contextual, culturally aware, and reader-first rather than purely reactive.<br><br> With over six years of experience in digital media, Sneha currently serves as a Deputy Chief Content Producer at Live Mint. She has spent more than three and a half years with the HT Group and returned to the organisation in February 2025, joining Live Mint to uplift the entertainment section. Over the past year, she has been closely involved in entertainment coverage including breaking news, explainers, trend reporting, box office reports and analysis for the audience.<br><br> Sneha is Google News certified, having completed training focused on newsroom best practices, digital reporting, and SEO-driven content strategies. Her work reflects a strong understanding of audience behaviour, search trends, and the evolving consumption patterns of entertainment news across formats.<br><br> Prior to her current role, Sneha has worked across multiple content and editorial functions within digital newsrooms, building expertise in content planning, editing, and real-time coverage. Her professional interests lie at the intersection of entertainment, internet culture, and global pop trends.<br><br> Working for the National city team, Biswas closely follows global entertainment movements while maintaining a strong pulse on what is happening in India.
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