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Bhooth Bangla Box Office Collection Day 3: Akshay Kumar's horror comedy set to cross ₹100 cr worldwide

Bhooth Bangla Box Office Collection Day 3: Akshay Kumar and Priyadarshan's Bhooth Bangla witnessed a strong opening weekend. It crossed 50 crore mark in India before hitting the 100 crore milestone worldwide. Check out.

Sneha Biswas
Updated20 Apr 2026, 09:31 AM IST
Bhooth Bangla Box Office Collection Day 3: Akshay Kumar's horror comedy crossed <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>50 crore in India.
Bhooth Bangla Box Office Collection Day 3: Akshay Kumar's horror comedy crossed ₹50 crore in India.
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Bhooth Bangla Box Office Collection Day 3: Akshay Kumar's recent release, Bhooth Bangla, witnessed its highest earnings on a single day. On day 3, the horror-comedy crossed the 50 crore mark in India. Worldwide, the film is inching close to the 100 crore mark.

Bhooth Bangla Box Office Collection Day 3

According to industry tracker Sacnilk, Bhooth Bangla minted 23 on day 3, its highest single-day earnings so far. The film witnessed a 21.1% growth over Day 2 earnings of 19 crore. The film, led by Akshay Kumar and Priyadarshan, secured more screens than its prime competitor, Dhurandhar 2. Bhooth Bangla was screened across 11,682 shows in India on its first Sunday.

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Bhooth Bangla beats Dhurandhar 2

Released on Friday, Bhooth Bangla followed the footsteps of Dhurandhar 2 and opted for paid preview shows to boost overall business. It recorded a strong opening weekend, starting from previews which raked in 3.75 crore before its official release.

On day 1, Bhooth Bangla earned 12.25 crore, marking a decent business. It witnessed a solid jump to 19 crore on Saturday, and further surged to 23 crore on Sunday, closing the opening weekend with 58 crore India net.

In terms of occupancy, footfall in theatres over the weekend went from 19% on Friday to 29% on Saturday and 36% on Sunday. The film is believed to have benefited from strong word-of-mouth and fatigue from Dhurandhar 2.

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Notably, Bhoot Bangla earned more than Dhurandhar 2 on Saturday and Sunday. Dhurandhar 2 collected 4.65 crore and 5.20 crore on April 18 and 19, significantly lower than Bhoot Bangla’s 19 crore and 23 crore on the same days. Both films are currently at different stages of their box office run.

Also Read | Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Day 32: Ranveer Singh's film loses upper hand

With this, Bhooth Bangla's total India gross stands at 69.37 crore.

Talking about the film performance, film trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to X and wrote, “#BhoothBangla packs a solid punch on Saturday, far exceeding all projections and predictions… The growth is phenomenal across the board, with the film now eyeing a 60 cr+ opening weekend. The paid previews on Thursday [from 9 pm onwards] as well as the strong start on Friday had given the film the much-needed push to kickstart its theatrical run... Now the Saturday numbers have given it the wings to fly.”

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“Let's not forget, #BhoothBangla is neither a franchise nor a holiday/festival release, hence the boxoffice performance is a big plus. All eyes on Sunday business to further consolidate its position. #BhoothBangla [Week 1] Fri 17.90 cr [includes Thu night previews], Sat 21.75 cr. Total: 39.65 cr,” he explained.

Bhooth Bangla Box Office Collection Worldwide

Worldwide, the Akshay Kumar-starrer added 7 crore on Day 3, taking its total overseas gross to 26.50 crore. So far, the film's worldwide gross is at 95.87 crore.

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Also Read | ‘Bhooth Bangla’ review: Priyadarshan’s noisy slapstick feels stale

Bhooth Bangla is directed by Priyadarshan. It is produced by Akshay Kumar, Ekta Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor under their production houses, Balaji Motion Pictures and Cape of Good Films.

The film also stars Asrani, Paresh Rawal, Jisshu Sengupta, Rajpal Yadav, Tabu and Wamiqa Gabbi.

About the Author

Sneha Biswas

Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and...Read More

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