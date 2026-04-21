Bhooth Bangla Box Office Collection Day 4: Akshay Kumar's horror comedy sees first dip after solid weekend

Bhooth Bangla Box Office Collection Day 4: Akshay Kumar's new release, Bhooth Bangla, has slowed down at the box office as it entered the weekdays. However, the film performed better than its prime competitor, Dhurandhar 2, on Monday, and crossed the ₹60 crore mark.

Bhooth Bangla Box Office Collection Day 4 On day 4, Bhooth Bangla earned ₹6.75 crore net in India. The film was screened across 10,984 shows with an average occupancy of 14%.

With this, the film’s India gross climbs to ₹77.34 crore. On the other hand, its domestic net is at ₹64.75 crore so far.

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Bhooth Bangla's weekend performance Bhooth Bangla opened to 8.62% occupancy in the morning shows, before a noticeable pickup through the day. Afternoon occupancy improved to 15.62%. Evening shows were held steady at 15.54% occupancy. The night shows were better at 17.15% occupancy, reflecting most traction in the later slots of the day.

The film marking the reunion of Akshay Kumar and Priyadarshan kicked off its theatrical run on a promising note. Ahead of its Friday release, the film offered paid preview shows, which raked in ₹3.75 crore. It was followed by a solid jump to ₹12.25 crore on day 1. Momentum picked up significantly over the weekend, with collections hitting ₹19 crore on Saturday and peaking at ₹23 crore on Sunday, backed by 36% occupancy.

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Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh posted on X, formerly Twitter, “#BhoothBangla records its biggest single day on Sunday, wrapping up the weekend on a high... Occupancy across metros, non-metros, and mass pockets saw an excellent turnaround – particularly on Saturday, and even more so on Sunday. All eyes are now on Monday – a working day – as the hold will determine its future trend and whether it can emerge as a success story. With no major releases until #RajaShivaji [1 May 2026], it enjoys a clear window to build a strong total.”

Bhooth Bangla vs Dhurandhar 2 Bhooth Bangla has maintained a strong grip at the ticket window against Dhurandhar 2. For the unversed, the Ranveer Singh film is already in the final stage of its box office run.

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Bhooth Bangla surged over its first weekend, peaking at ₹23 crore on Sunday with a solid 36% occupancy. The new release outpaced Dhurandhar 2, which is currently in its fifth week. Despite a natural weekday drop for both films on Monday, Bhooth Bangla continues to be screened at a much higher level in terms of collections and show counts. While Bhooth Bangla got 10,000 shows, Dhurandhar 2’s reduced count was under 4,000.

In contrast, the Ranveer Singh-led sequel is witnessing a gradual slowdown, with collections tapering to ₹1.62 crore on its Day 33 (fifth Monday). On the same day, the occupancy was also seen slipping to 13.1%.

Bhooth Bangla Box Office Collection Worldwide At the international box office, Bhooth Bangla added ₹2.50 crore on Day 4. Considering the latest figures, the overseas total is at ₹29 crore. As a result, the film’s worldwide gross has now reached ₹106.34 crore.

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(Disclaimer: The article is based on reports by Sacnilk.com)