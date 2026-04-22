Bhooth Bangla Box Office Collection Day 5: Akshay Kumar’s movie jumps 13% after Monday dip

Bhooth Bangla, released on April 17, needs to maintain box office collections to ensure profitability. With a budget of 120 crore, it has nearly reached break-even, aided by reported pre-release recoveries.

Sounak Mukhopadhyay
Updated22 Apr 2026, 11:31 AM IST
Bhooth Bangla Box Office Collection Day 5: Akshay Kumar’s movie jumps 13% after Monday dip
Bhooth Bangla Box Office Collection Day 5: Akshay Kumar’s movie jumps 13% after Monday dip(Screengrab from YouTube/Balaji Motion Pictures)

Akshay Kumar's horror-comedy Bhooth Bangla was released on 17 April. This marks Khiladi Kumar's reunion with director Priyadarshan. The duo previously delivered blockbuster comedies such as Hera Pheri, Garam Masala and Bhool Bhulaiyaa.

Produced by Akshay Kumar, Shobha Kapoor and Ektaa R. Kapoor, the film also stars Tabu, Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, Wamiqa Gabbi, Jisshu Sengupta, Manoj Joshi, Mithila Palkar, Asrani and Rajesh Sharma.

Also Read | Bhooth Bangla Box Office Day 4: Akshay Kumar's horror comedy sees first dip

The film opened on Day 0 (Paid Preview) with 3.75 crore across 2,485 shows. Day 1, the first Friday, brought in 12.25 crore across 12,386 shows.

The first Saturday saw a jump to 19 crore. Sunday was the biggest single day, with 23 crore collected across 11,682 shows.

Box office collections dropped sharply on Monday to 6.75 crore. Tuesday saw a recovery to 7.65 crore (13.33%) across 11,589 shows.

Bhooth Bangla Day 5

On Tuesday, Bhooth Bangla’s overall Hindi 2D occupancy stood at 19.31%. Morning shows recorded the lowest occupancy at 8.85%.

Afternoon shows came in at 18.62%. Evening shows improved to 20.85%. Night shows were the strongest at 28.92%.

Also Read | Bhooth Bangla Box Office Day 3: Akshay Kumar's film set to hit ₹100 cr worldwide

Bhooth Bangla collected 7.65 crore net in India on Day 5. This takes the film's total India net collection to 72.40 crore.

The film collected 2.50 crore overseas on Day 5. Total overseas gross now stands at 31.50 crore. Total India gross is 86.21 crore. The worldwide gross has crossed 117.71 crore after five days.

Bhooth Bangla: Budget and Recovery

Bhooth Bangla's total budget, including prints and advertising, is reported to be 120 crore. Production costs reportedly came to around 90 crore. Akshay Kumar's fee alone is reported at 50 crore. That amounts to roughly 42% of the total budget.

However, the film reportedly recovered around 105 crore before its theatrical release. This came through the sale of OTT, satellite and music rights. These figures are based on unconfirmed reports.

Also Read | Bhooth Bangla Box Office Day 1: Akshay Kumar's film beats Bhool Bhulaiyaa 1, 2

The film needs to sustain collections through the second weekend to turn a clear profit. A strong hold on Wednesday and Thursday will be crucial. The second Saturday and Sunday will be the real test of its long-term legs at the box office.

A film typically needs to earn at least twice its costs to reach break-even. If the pre-release recovery numbers are correct, the film seems to have nearly reached that point. Whatever is earned after this will be its profit.

Disclosure: Numbers have been sourced from Sacnilk

About the Author

Sounak Mukhopadhyay

Sounak Mukhopadhyay covers trending news, sports and entertainment for LiveMint. His reporting focuses on fast-moving stories, box office performance, digital culture and major cricket developments. He combines real-time updates with clear context for everyday readers. <br><br> Sounak brings newsroom experience across breaking news, explainers and long-form features. He has a strong emphasis on accuracy, verification and responsible storytelling. His work tracks audience behaviour, celebrity influence and the business of sport and cinema. He helps readers understand why a story matters beyond the headline. <br><br> Sounak has contributed to widely read digital publications. He continues to build a body of journalism shaped by consistency, speed and editorial clarity. He is particularly interested in the intersection of media, popular culture and public conversation in contemporary India. <br><br> At LiveMint, he writes daily coverage as well as analytical pieces that interpret numbers, trends and cultural moments in accessible language. His approach prioritises factual depth, balanced framing and reader trust. The reporting aligns with modern newsroom standards of transparency and credibility. <br><br> Outside daily reporting, he explores storytelling across formats including podcasts, filmmaking and narrative non-fiction. Through his journalism, Sounak aims to document the rhythms of modern entertainment and sports while maintaining rigorous editorial integrity. <br><br> Sounak continues to develop audience-focused journalism that connects speed with substance in a rapidly-changing information environment. His work seeks clarity, trust and lasting public value in every story he reports.

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