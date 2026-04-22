Bhooth Bangla Box Office Collection Day 5: Akshay Kumar’s movie jumps 13% after Monday dip

Akshay Kumar's horror-comedy Bhooth Bangla was released on 17 April. This marks Khiladi Kumar's reunion with director Priyadarshan. The duo previously delivered blockbuster comedies such as Hera Pheri, Garam Masala and Bhool Bhulaiyaa.
Produced by Akshay Kumar, Shobha Kapoor and Ektaa R. Kapoor, the film also stars Tabu, Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, Wamiqa Gabbi, Jisshu Sengupta, Manoj Joshi, Mithila Palkar, Asrani and Rajesh Sharma.
The film opened on Day 0 (Paid Preview) with ₹3.75 crore across 2,485 shows. Day 1, the first Friday, brought in ₹12.25 crore across 12,386 shows.
The first Saturday saw a jump to ₹19 crore. Sunday was the biggest single day, with ₹23 crore collected across 11,682 shows.
Box office collections dropped sharply on Monday to ₹6.75 crore. Tuesday saw a recovery to ₹7.65 crore (13.33%) across 11,589 shows.
On Tuesday, Bhooth Bangla’s overall Hindi 2D occupancy stood at 19.31%. Morning shows recorded the lowest occupancy at 8.85%.
Afternoon shows came in at 18.62%. Evening shows improved to 20.85%. Night shows were the strongest at 28.92%.
Bhooth Bangla collected ₹7.65 crore net in India on Day 5. This takes the film's total India net collection to ₹72.40 crore.
The film collected ₹2.50 crore overseas on Day 5. Total overseas gross now stands at ₹31.50 crore. Total India gross is ₹86.21 crore. The worldwide gross has crossed ₹117.71 crore after five days.
Bhooth Bangla's total budget, including prints and advertising, is reported to be ₹120 crore. Production costs reportedly came to around ₹90 crore. Akshay Kumar's fee alone is reported at ₹50 crore. That amounts to roughly 42% of the total budget.
However, the film reportedly recovered around ₹105 crore before its theatrical release. This came through the sale of OTT, satellite and music rights. These figures are based on unconfirmed reports.
The film needs to sustain collections through the second weekend to turn a clear profit. A strong hold on Wednesday and Thursday will be crucial. The second Saturday and Sunday will be the real test of its long-term legs at the box office.
A film typically needs to earn at least twice its costs to reach break-even. If the pre-release recovery numbers are correct, the film seems to have nearly reached that point. Whatever is earned after this will be its profit.
Disclosure: Numbers have been sourced from Sacnilk
Sounak Mukhopadhyay covers trending news, sports and entertainment for LiveMint. His reporting focuses on fast-moving stories, box office performance, digital culture and major cricket developments. He combines real-time updates with clear context for everyday readers. <br><br> Sounak brings newsroom experience across breaking news, explainers and long-form features. He has a strong emphasis on accuracy, verification and responsible storytelling. His work tracks audience behaviour, celebrity influence and the business of sport and cinema. He helps readers understand why a story matters beyond the headline. <br><br> Sounak has contributed to widely read digital publications. He continues to build a body of journalism shaped by consistency, speed and editorial clarity. He is particularly interested in the intersection of media, popular culture and public conversation in contemporary India. <br><br> At LiveMint, he writes daily coverage as well as analytical pieces that interpret numbers, trends and cultural moments in accessible language. His approach prioritises factual depth, balanced framing and reader trust. The reporting aligns with modern newsroom standards of transparency and credibility. <br><br> Outside daily reporting, he explores storytelling across formats including podcasts, filmmaking and narrative non-fiction. Through his journalism, Sounak aims to document the rhythms of modern entertainment and sports while maintaining rigorous editorial integrity. <br><br> Sounak continues to develop audience-focused journalism that connects speed with substance in a rapidly-changing information environment. His work seeks clarity, trust and lasting public value in every story he reports.
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