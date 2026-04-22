Bhooth Bangla Box Office Collection Day 5: Akshay Kumar’s movie jumps 13% after Monday dip

Akshay Kumar's horror-comedy Bhooth Bangla was released on 17 April. This marks Khiladi Kumar's reunion with director Priyadarshan. The duo previously delivered blockbuster comedies such as Hera Pheri, Garam Masala and Bhool Bhulaiyaa.

Produced by Akshay Kumar, Shobha Kapoor and Ektaa R. Kapoor, the film also stars Tabu, Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, Wamiqa Gabbi, Jisshu Sengupta, Manoj Joshi, Mithila Palkar, Asrani and Rajesh Sharma.

The film opened on Day 0 (Paid Preview) with ₹3.75 crore across 2,485 shows. Day 1, the first Friday, brought in ₹12.25 crore across 12,386 shows.

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The first Saturday saw a jump to ₹19 crore. Sunday was the biggest single day, with ₹23 crore collected across 11,682 shows.

Box office collections dropped sharply on Monday to ₹6.75 crore. Tuesday saw a recovery to ₹7.65 crore (13.33%) across 11,589 shows.

Bhooth Bangla Day 5 On Tuesday, Bhooth Bangla’s overall Hindi 2D occupancy stood at 19.31%. Morning shows recorded the lowest occupancy at 8.85%.

Afternoon shows came in at 18.62%. Evening shows improved to 20.85%. Night shows were the strongest at 28.92%.

Bhooth Bangla collected ₹7.65 crore net in India on Day 5. This takes the film's total India net collection to ₹72.40 crore.

The film collected ₹2.50 crore overseas on Day 5. Total overseas gross now stands at ₹31.50 crore. Total India gross is ₹86.21 crore. The worldwide gross has crossed ₹117.71 crore after five days.

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Bhooth Bangla: Budget and Recovery Bhooth Bangla's total budget, including prints and advertising, is reported to be ₹120 crore. Production costs reportedly came to around ₹90 crore. Akshay Kumar's fee alone is reported at ₹50 crore. That amounts to roughly 42% of the total budget.

However, the film reportedly recovered around ₹105 crore before its theatrical release. This came through the sale of OTT, satellite and music rights. These figures are based on unconfirmed reports.

The film needs to sustain collections through the second weekend to turn a clear profit. A strong hold on Wednesday and Thursday will be crucial. The second Saturday and Sunday will be the real test of its long-term legs at the box office.

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A film typically needs to earn at least twice its costs to reach break-even. If the pre-release recovery numbers are correct, the film seems to have nearly reached that point. Whatever is earned after this will be its profit.

Disclosure: Numbers have been sourced from Sacnilk