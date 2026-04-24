Bhooth Bangla Box Office Collection Day 7: Akshay Kumar's horror comedy misses ₹100 crore mark in first week

Bhooth Bangla Box Office Collection Day 7: Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar's film, Bhooth Bangla, has remained mostly stable at the box office. However, the film has witnessed a dip in earnings over the weekdays. As it wrapped up its first week run at the ticket window on day 7, the film came very close to hitting the ₹100 crore mark in India.

Bhooth Bangla Box Office Collection Day 7 According to the industry tracker Sacnilk, Bhooth Bangla witnessed a drop of about 16.3% in earnings from the previous day ( ₹6.15 crore net). On Day 7, the film helmed by Priyadarshan, raked in ₹5.15 crore net across 10,506 domestic shows.

Bhooth Bangla occupancy rates, shows The film marked an overall occupancy of about 12% on day 7. While morning shows began at 6.31% occupancy, it went on to improve to 11.38% during the afternoon. The footfall peaked during evening and night shows, marking about 16.85% and 18.69% occupancies respectively.

Bhooth Bangla had its widest reach in the Delhi NCR. Maintaining the same streak, the film had the maximum screenings in the region on Day 7. The film was allotted 1,084 shows in Delhi NCR alone. It is followed by Mumbai (706 shows) and Ahmedabad (584 shows). Despite the heavy screen presence, Delhi NCR recorded an overall occupancy of 11.3%, with collections largely driven by evening and night shows.

Among other circuits, Bengaluru stood out with relatively strong occupancy at 18% due to only 267 shows. On the other hand, cities like Surat and Hyderabad reported subdued occupancies. Comparatively, Pune and Kolkata had a better turnout on day 7.

With this, Bhooth Bangla's total India gross collections come to ₹99.95 crore. Its India net collections are at ₹84.05 crore.

Bhooth Bangla Box Office Collection Worldwide Worldwide, the Akshay Kumar-starrer earned ₹2 crore on day 7, pushing its overseas gross to ₹35.50 crore. The worldwide gross collection of Bhooth Bangla now stands at ₹135.45 crore.

Bhooth Bangla has benefitted from a strong opening week performance. The film hosted paid preview shows, bringing ₹3.75 crore ahead of official release. Bhooth Bangla hit theatres on 17 April 2026.

The earnings of the film jumped to ₹12.25 crore on its first Friday. It gained further momentum over the weekend, collecting ₹19 crore on Saturday and ₹23 crore on Sunday with a solid 36% occupancy. As expected, collections dipped on Monday to ₹6.75 crore, but remained largely stable. The earnings of the film jumped to ₹8 crore on Tuesday before settling at ₹6.15 crore on Wednesday. Despite weekday fluctuations, the film maintained a show count of over 11,000 screens.

Expert opinion Previously, film trade analyst Taran Adarsh had posted on X, formerly Twitter, about Bhooth Bangla, “#BhoothBangla remains super-strong on Tuesday, with the discounted ticket offer giving a solid boost to its business... The 5-day total places the film in a comfortable position. With no major releases until 1 May 2026, #BhoothBangla has a clear runway to build a strong total.”