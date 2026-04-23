Bhooth Bangla Box Office Day 6: Akshay Kumar's movie faces its first real test as weekday collections start to slide

Akshay Kumar's horror comedy Bhooth Bangla had a strong first weekend. Sunday's ₹23 crore was the high point. Then Monday arrived and brought the film back to earth with a sharp drop to ₹6.75 crore.

Tuesday offered a small but encouraging recovery, climbing back to ₹8 crore across 11,589 shows. The question heading into Wednesday was simple. Could the film hold its Tuesday numbers or would the slide continue?

Wednesday gave its answer. And, it was not the one the makers were hoping for.

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Before getting to Day 6, it is worth stepping back to see the full picture. The film opened on Day 0 with ₹3.75 crore across just 2,485 shows at 30% occupancy. Day 1, the first Friday, brought in ₹12.25 crore.

Saturday jumped to ₹19 crore. Sunday peaked at ₹23 crore with 36% occupancy across 11,682 shows. That was the ceiling.

Then, the weekday reality kicked in. Monday fell to ₹6.75 crore at just 14% occupancy. Tuesday recovered to ₹8 crore at 20%. The first week total heading into Wednesday stood at a healthy ₹72.40 crore net in India. The worldwide gross had already crossed ₹117 crore. Things were looking manageable, if not spectacular.

The Day 6 occupancy data told the story before the final numbers arrived. Morning shows recorded an occupancy of just 7.77%. Afternoon improved marginally to 13.85%.

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Evening shows came in at 14.15%. Night shows were the strongest at 17.46%. The overall Hindi 2D occupancy for the day settled at 13.31%, noticeably lower than Tuesday's 22.18%.

The show count remained largely stable at 11,584, up only 4 from Tuesday's 11,589. NCR led all regions with 1,254 shows.

Mumbai had 845; Ahmedabad followed with 621. Pune, Surat, Bengaluru, Kolkata, Hyderabad, Lucknow, Jaipur and Chandigarh rounded out the major markets.

Bhooth Bangla collected ₹6.15 crore net in India on Day 6. That represents a 23.1% drop from Tuesday's ₹8 crore. It is the sharpest single-day decline since the Monday drop after the opening weekend.

The total India net collection now stands at ₹78.90 crore. India gross has crossed ₹93.87 crore. Overseas added another ₹2 crore on Day 6, taking the total overseas gross to ₹33.50 crore. The worldwide gross now stands at ₹127.37 crore after six days.

The film's total budget, including prints and advertising, is reportedly ₹120 crore. Pre-release sales of digital, satellite and music rights reportedly recovered around ₹105 crore before a single ticket was sold..

The Dhurnadhar 2 Factor Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar 2 is still running in theatres. Ranveer Singh’s spy thriller was released on 19 March. Even on its Day 35, it earned ₹2.02 crore across 3,930 shows.

So far, Dhurandhar: The Revenge has minted ₹1,764.15 crore worldwide. The India gross stands at ₹1,341.90 crore while the overseas box office collection i ₹422.25 crore.