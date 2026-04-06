Bhooth Bangla trailer: Akshay Kumar reunites with Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, Asrani; netizens call it Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2

Bhooth Bangla trailer: On Monday, the much-awaited trailer of actor Akshay Kumar's upcoming horror-comedy, Bhooth Bangla, was dropped. Marking Kumar's reunion with director Priyadarshan, the film brings back the popular cast of Bhool Bhulaiyaa, including Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav and late Asrani.

Bhooth Bangla trailer out The over 3-minute trailer introduces a paranormal bungalow of a village where an entity that was thought to be long gone, returns. Although one must not get married at the cursed place, Akshay Kumar's character remains adamant, declaring, “Itna bara mehel chor k jau pagal nahi hu mai (I’m not crazy to leave such a big mansion and go)”.

The film introduces Wamiqa Gabbi, Mithila Palkar, Paresh Rawal and Rajpal Yadav's characters, promising a laughter riot. Late actor Asrani also marks his posthumous appearance.

While Akshay leads the pack, actor Tabu marks a surprise cameo in the Bhooth Bangla trailer.

Check it out:

Unveiling the trailer on social media, Akshay Kumar wrote on social media, “Welcome to Bhooth Bangla. Yahan na toh log normal hain... Aur upar se Bangla bhi paranormal hai. Enter at your own risk. #BhoothBanglaTrailer out now!”

Also Read | Bhooth Bangla release date postponed as Dhurandhar 2 storms box office

Netizens react to Bhooth Bangla trailer Reacting to the trailer, fans have shared their excitement for the film in the comment section of YouTube. Many compared the film to Akshay Kumar's hit Bhool Bhulaiyaa and called it a sequel.

A user commented on YouTube, “2:35 Bhooth Bangla ❌ OG Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 ✅.” “Finally the trailer is here,” added another.

One more fan said, “Akshay Kumar + Priyadarshan + Paresh Rawal + Rajpal Yadav. The legendary comedy team is finally back to save Bollywood comedy.”

Someone else shared, “RIP Asrani Ji (folded hands emoji) Thanks for all those laugh moments! We will miss you! [sic].”

Bhooth Bangla paid previews Bhooth Bangla will be released in theatres on April 17. Ahead of its release, the movie will be out in theatres on April 16 in the form of paid preview shows.

"After a collective call with our distributors and the exhibitors, we have decided on a new release date for Bhooth Bangla: 16th April, with the first show starting at 9 PM," revealed a statement from the Ektaa Kapoor who is the co-producer of the film.

Bhooth Bangla vs Dhurandhar 2 "Dhurandhar: The Revenge performing exceptionally well is heartening news for our film industry, and the exhibitors feel that this shift will allow both films the space, focus, and attention they deserve. The Bhooth Bangla team looks forward to welcoming you in cinemas on April 16th from 9 PM onwards," it added.

This was the second time that the makers have changed the release date of the film. Previously, reports claimed that the makers pushed the trailer and film release to avoid clashing with Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar 2, starring Ranveer Singh in the lead.