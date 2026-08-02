Bhumi Pednekar faces backlash after ‘this isn’t out culture' remark against criticism towards PM Modi

After Kangana Ranaut, actor Bhumi Pednekar has criticised the use of alleged abusive remarks directed towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP)-led protests. Taking to Instagram, the Toilet actor said that such language should not be used against the PM, who holds the highest office of the nation. Her video has earned a massive response from netizens, with the majority of them not agreeing with Pednekar.

Bhumi Pednekar reacts to alleged abusive remarks at PM Modi Bhumi Pednekar said the language being used in protest videos surfacing online was deeply troubling and did not reflect India's culture. Referring to the youth, she remarked that people in the country should not speak in such a way, especially about someone holding the highest office in the land or about elders in their own families. She said that such behaviour isn't a part of the country's culture and called it wrong.

In the video, Pednekar said, “Looking at the videos surfacing now, the kind of language being used, and the way the youth of our country are speaking — the youth of our country... this isn't how we talk, man. We are talking about someone who holds the highest office in the land today. And it’s not just about the office; would we ever speak like this to the elders in our own homes? Can we really resort to using abusive language?”

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She added, "Guys, this isn't our culture; it’s wrong, and this really bothered me — that’s why I wanted to come forward and address this: a country will only progress and move forward when, collectively and unitedly, we discuss our flaws as well as the good things. Our culture and value system form our backbone; we shouldn't stray from them, otherwise, we won't be able to communicate the right things in the right way, and they will never be implemented or lead to change."

The actor wrapped up: “We need to move forward together in unity.”

"The world is in a very challenging time and a lot needs to be worked upon collectively. There is a momentum that we’ve found, and that shouldn’t slowdown. From preserving our planet to stricter laws for gender based violence to making sure every child gets the right education with dignity. We have to keep going in the most productive and effective way. Jai Hind," the caption of her post.

Netizens remain divided Reacting to her post, a user wrote in the comment, “Would you rather have someone say one cuss word at you or shoot an AK47 at you? It’s bold of you to condemn someone’s language while not condemning the disproportionate violence they had to face. (Also, last I checked, your movies didn’t have the cleanest language or messages either. But frankly I personally have no problem with that lol).”

“Would love to see you speak up when such language is used by our ministers too,” added another.

One more said, “Sitting in Ac cars and full on makeup ….very easy to give gyan.”

Yet another commented, “Respect cannot be demanded Bhumi!! It’s earned.”