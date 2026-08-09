Bhumi Pednekar joins Assam relief work, travels through floodwater to reach stranded families

Actor Bhumi Pednekar has joined relief operations in flood-hit Assam, working with the Bharat Disaster Relief Foundation (BDRF) to reach families affected by prolonged flooding and distribute food, solar lights and other essential supplies.
Videos shared by Pednekar and BDRF show the actor travelling through flooded stretches of the state and meeting residents living amid weeks of standing water. The footage also shows volunteers continuing relief operations in difficult conditions, including late at night.
In one video shared by BDRF, Pednekar is seen travelling by car through a flooded area after dark, with water covering large portions of the route. Describing the difficulty of navigating the area, she says, "The Google map is showing that there is a road but everywhere there is water."
The video, filmed at around 11PM, shows Pednekar visiting flood-affected communities and distributing food packets and other relief materials. She also hands out solar lights to families living in areas where access to electricity has been affected by the flooding.
The solar lights are particularly significant for families living in temporary shelters or homes surrounded by floodwater. In the video, Pednekar explains that the water level has not receded for nearly three weeks. The lack of reliable electricity after dark has heightened safety concerns for residents, making portable lighting an important part of the relief effort.
Pednekar has shared several glimpses of her work in Assam. In an earlier video, she was seen walking through knee-deep water while helping people affected by the floods. Another clip showed her travelling by boat to reach a house surrounded by floodwater.
Her visit to Assam comes after she faced criticism over comments she made regarding protesters at the CJP protest in Delhi. Her remarks concerning abusive language directed at Prime Minister Narendra Modi prompted questions from some social media users about her response to the broader concerns raised during the protest.
The Assam relief work has placed Pednekar among a number of public figures who have participated in efforts to support communities affected by the floods.
Actor Randeep Hooda also travelled to Sivasagar district, where he joined the NGO Global Sikhs in serving hot meals, or langar, to people affected by the flooding. Comedian Samay Raina, meanwhile, donated ₹10 lakh to the Chief Minister's Relief Fund for flood relief in the state.
Pednekar's relief activities have focused on direct distribution of supplies to affected families, with footage from the visit showing the continuing challenges of reaching communities where roads remain submerged and residents have been living with prolonged waterlogging.
Trisha Bhattacharya is a Senior Content Producer at Livemint, with over two years of experience covering entertainment news from India and beyond. She spends her days tracking what’s trending, breaking down pop culture moments, and turning fast-moving entertainment stories into sharp, engaging reads that actually make people want to click — and stay. <br> She holds a Master’s degree in English Literature from Lucknow University, a background that shapes her love for layered narratives, strong voices, and stories that linger long after they’re told. Before joining Livemint, Trisha worked with India Today as an entertainment journalist and film critic. There, she reviewed films, covered industry news, and built a strong foundation in storytelling and cultural analysis. <br> Trisha enjoys working at the intersection of media, culture, and audience interest, always looking for fresh angles and formats. Films, shows, and music are not just her beat but her biggest passion — something that naturally reflects in her writing. Whether it’s cinema, streaming shows, music, or internet trends, she approaches every story with curiosity and intent. <br> Outside the job description, she’s unapologetically passionate about films, shows, and music — sometimes a little too passionate, if you ask her. That enthusiasm often spills into her work, adding personality, urgency, and a touch of chaos that keeps her writing alive. For Trisha, entertainment isn’t just a beat — it’s a language she speaks fluently.
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