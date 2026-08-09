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Bhumi Pednekar joins Assam relief work, travels through floodwater to reach stranded families

Bhumi Pednekar joined flood relief efforts in Assam, distributing food, solar lights and essential supplies while travelling through areas still submerged after weeks of flooding.

Trisha Bhattacharya
Updated9 Aug 2026, 09:05 PM IST
Actor Bhumi Pednekar has joined relief operations in flood-hit Assam.
Actor Bhumi Pednekar has joined relief operations in flood-hit Assam.
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Actor Bhumi Pednekar has joined relief operations in flood-hit Assam, working with the Bharat Disaster Relief Foundation (BDRF) to reach families affected by prolonged flooding and distribute food, solar lights and other essential supplies.

Bhumi Pednekar Distributes Solar Lights in Assam

Videos shared by Pednekar and BDRF show the actor travelling through flooded stretches of the state and meeting residents living amid weeks of standing water. The footage also shows volunteers continuing relief operations in difficult conditions, including late at night.

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In one video shared by BDRF, Pednekar is seen travelling by car through a flooded area after dark, with water covering large portions of the route. Describing the difficulty of navigating the area, she says, "The Google map is showing that there is a road but everywhere there is water."

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The video, filmed at around 11PM, shows Pednekar visiting flood-affected communities and distributing food packets and other relief materials. She also hands out solar lights to families living in areas where access to electricity has been affected by the flooding.

Also Read | Orunodoi 3.0: Check who benefits from financial assistance scheme in Assam

The solar lights are particularly significant for families living in temporary shelters or homes surrounded by floodwater. In the video, Pednekar explains that the water level has not receded for nearly three weeks. The lack of reliable electricity after dark has heightened safety concerns for residents, making portable lighting an important part of the relief effort.

Pednekar has shared several glimpses of her work in Assam. In an earlier video, she was seen walking through knee-deep water while helping people affected by the floods. Another clip showed her travelling by boat to reach a house surrounded by floodwater.

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Her visit to Assam comes after she faced criticism over comments she made regarding protesters at the CJP protest in Delhi. Her remarks concerning abusive language directed at Prime Minister Narendra Modi prompted questions from some social media users about her response to the broader concerns raised during the protest.

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The Assam relief work has placed Pednekar among a number of public figures who have participated in efforts to support communities affected by the floods.

Actor Randeep Hooda also travelled to Sivasagar district, where he joined the NGO Global Sikhs in serving hot meals, or langar, to people affected by the flooding. Comedian Samay Raina, meanwhile, donated 10 lakh to the Chief Minister's Relief Fund for flood relief in the state.

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Pednekar's relief activities have focused on direct distribution of supplies to affected families, with footage from the visit showing the continuing challenges of reaching communities where roads remain submerged and residents have been living with prolonged waterlogging.

About the Author

Trisha Bhattacharya

Trisha Bhattacharya is a Senior Content Producer at Livemint, with over two years of experience covering entertainment news from India and beyond. She...Read More

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