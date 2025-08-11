Bhumi Pednekar launches premium water brand for ₹200 to make it ‘accessible to people’, internet laughs: ‘Bless her’

Bollywood actor Bhumi Pednekar and her twin sister Samiksha Pednekar launched a premium water brand, Backbay. The sisters have been reportedly working together for the last two years for the brand which has a manufacturing unit in Himachal. Talking about it, they said that the "natural mineral water" is “completely untouched by human hands”.

Bhumi Pednekar launched premium water brand for ₹ 200 Bhumi, in an interview with Business Today, shared that her water brand has been priced at ₹150 for a 500ml pack and ₹200 for a 750ml pack to ensure it is “accessible to people.”

Her statement and brand have received mixed reactions from the internet.

Internet reacts to Bhumi's Himalayan water brand Sharing the news of the brand launch, someone wrote on Reddit, “Bhumi Pednekar thinks ₹200 water is ‘accessible’… bless her Bollywood bubble.”

Reacting to it, a user wrote sarcastically, "I was just thinking tap water isn’t doing it for me anymore. Thank you Bhumi." “All the best to her for launching overpriced water,” read an excerpt from another user.

One more added, “Paani kam Amul ka tetrapack zyaada lag raha hai (The packaging looks like Amul's tetra pack).”

Someone else said, “Bless her scamming heart.”

“Being delulu is not the solulu,” yet another commented.

Internet reacts to Bhumi Pednekar's water brand.

Bhumi on pricing of her water brand Talking about her brand, Bhumi told CNBC-TV18, “It is our own facility in Himachal. We have put up our own plant and we are very proud of it. And, our workforce is led by women because that’s just the kind of value system we wanted to inculcate within our brand. Our capacity is 45,000 boxes a day. We have a large capacity.” “Our packaging is specifically called Gable Top Paper packaging. We have also gone a step further and our cap is actually a bio cap,” she added.

The brand also offers flavoured sparkling water.

Bhumi also explained the price point to Business Today and shared, “We have 2 SKUs which are 500 ml and 750 ml and as far as pricing is concerned, we have priced it at right in the middle of very expensive plastic variant and the least expensive glass variant. The plastic is up to ₹90 and glass goes up to ₹600. My 500 ml is at ₹150 and my 750ml is at ₹200. It is premium water, but we wanted to keep the pricing as such that we wanted it to be accessible to people.”

“Today, Indian customers are ready to pay that money for energy drinks, so here we are giving you a product that is something as essential and basic as water and it is good water, water that will give you the kind of hydration it is supposed to give.”

“We are Himalayan premium water. My water is full of minerals and electrolytes that are naturally occurring. We want to hit the ₹100 crore mark in the next four years. And 15 years down the line, we want to be in everybody’s home. Our water is packed at source. It is untouched by human hands.