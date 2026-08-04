Bhumi Pednekar's teacher slams her after backlash over student protest remarks: ‘Disrespectful, almost disdainful’

Bollywood actor Bhumi Pednekar continues to face criticism from a section of people on the internet ever since her ‘this isn’t our culture' remark. Amid this, Pednekar's former acting teacher, Shruti Desai, shared a strong message for her. Desai, who is a self-claimed spiritual psychotherapist, said that Bhumi Pednekar was 'disrespectful, almost disdainful’ in the past.

Bhumi Pednekar's teacher questions her after viral video on protests Taking to Instagram, Desai questioned Bhumi Pednekar's alleged shift in perspective.

She wrote, "@bhumisatishpednekkar I remember I was, briefly, one of your teachers at a Mumbai-based film school. Unfortunately for me, I also remember how disrespectful, almost disdainful, you were about your teachers. Care to explain your new approach towards the concepts of respect and responsibility and how your world-view changed so drastically in the interim?"

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Reacting to the post, actor Suchitra Pillai extended her approval with a series of clapping emojis.

A user wrote in the comments, “And targetting a 15-year-old girl at that, instead of offering two words of support to her (sic).” “This is gold,” added another.

Someone also argued, “So, according to you, if someone is disrespectful and callous in their younger days, should they be the same throughout their life? Never expected this from a teacher.” “I hope Shruti's teacher also commented about how Shruti was when she was 15 (sic),” added one more.

Bhumi Pednekar is yet to react to the allegations.

Bhumi Pednekar controversy explained? The Toilet actor landed in a controversy after she posted a video amid criticism directed towards PM Narendra Modi during the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP)-led protests over NEET paper leak and other irregularities in the education system of the country. Reacting to the viral visuals from the protests, Pednekar said the language being used was deeply troubling and did not reflect India's culture.

Referring to the youth, she said that youngsters should not speak in such a manner, especially about the PM who holds the highest office in the land.

She said, "Looking at the videos surfacing now, the kind of language being used, and the way the youth of our country are speaking — the youth of our country... this isn't how we talk, man. We are talking about someone who holds the highest office in the land today. And it’s not just about the office; would we ever speak like this to the elders in our own homes? Can we really resort to using abusive language?”

“Guys, this isn't our culture; it’s wrong, and this really bothered me — that’s why I wanted to come forward and address this: a country will only progress and move forward when, collectively and unitedly, we discuss our flaws as well as the good things. Our culture and value system form our backbone; we shouldn't stray from them, otherwise, we won't be able to communicate the right things in the right way, and they will never be implemented or lead to change,” she added.

“We need to move forward together in unity," Pednekar concluded.