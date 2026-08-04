Bhumi Pednekar's teacher slams her after backlash over student protest remarks: ‘Disrespectful, almost disdainful’

Bollywood actor Bhumi Pednekar continues to face criticism from a section of people on the internet ever since her ‘this isn’t our culture' remark. Amid this, Pednekar's former acting teacher, Shruti Desai, shared a strong message for her. Desai, who is a self-claimed spiritual psychotherapist, said that Bhumi Pednekar was 'disrespectful, almost disdainful’ in the past.

Advertisement

Bhumi Pednekar's teacher questions her after viral video on protests Taking to Instagram, Desai questioned Bhumi Pednekar's alleged shift in perspective.

She wrote, "@bhumisatishpednekkar I remember I was, briefly, one of your teachers at a Mumbai-based film school. Unfortunately for me, I also remember how disrespectful, almost disdainful, you were about your teachers. Care to explain your new approach towards the concepts of respect and responsibility and how your world-view changed so drastically in the interim?"

See post here:

Advertisement

Reacting to the post, actor Suchitra Pillai extended her approval with a series of clapping emojis.

A user wrote in the comments, “And targetting a 15-year-old girl at that, instead of offering two words of support to her (sic).” “This is gold,” added another.

Someone also argued, “So, according to you, if someone is disrespectful and callous in their younger days, should they be the same throughout their life? Never expected this from a teacher.” “I hope Shruti's teacher also commented about how Shruti was when she was 15 (sic),” added one more.

Bhumi Pednekar is yet to react to the allegations.

Bhumi Pednekar controversy explained? The Toilet actor landed in a controversy after she posted a video amid criticism directed towards PM Narendra Modi during the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP)-led protests over NEET paper leak and other irregularities in the education system of the country. Reacting to the viral visuals from the protests, Pednekar said the language being used was deeply troubling and did not reflect India's culture.

Advertisement

Referring to the youth, she said that youngsters should not speak in such a manner, especially about the PM who holds the highest office in the land.

She said, "Looking at the videos surfacing now, the kind of language being used, and the way the youth of our country are speaking — the youth of our country... this isn't how we talk, man. We are talking about someone who holds the highest office in the land today. And it’s not just about the office; would we ever speak like this to the elders in our own homes? Can we really resort to using abusive language?”

“Guys, this isn't our culture; it’s wrong, and this really bothered me — that’s why I wanted to come forward and address this: a country will only progress and move forward when, collectively and unitedly, we discuss our flaws as well as the good things. Our culture and value system form our backbone; we shouldn't stray from them, otherwise, we won't be able to communicate the right things in the right way, and they will never be implemented or lead to change,” she added.

Advertisement

“We need to move forward together in unity," Pednekar concluded.

Her video has now gone viral online, leaving netizens irked.

About the Author Sneha Biswas Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and...Read More ✕ Sneha Biswas Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and major developments in the US entertainment industry. She believes in telling stories that balance speed with substance, and in making entertainment journalism contextual, culturally aware, and reader-first rather than purely reactive.



With over six years of experience in digital media, Sneha currently serves as a Deputy Chief Content Producer at Live Mint. She has spent more than three and a half years with the HT Group and returned to the organisation in February 2025, joining Live Mint to uplift the entertainment section. Over the past year, she has been closely involved in entertainment coverage including breaking news, explainers, trend reporting, box office reports and analysis for the audience.



Sneha is Google News certified, having completed training focused on newsroom best practices, digital reporting, and SEO-driven content strategies. Her work reflects a strong understanding of audience behaviour, search trends, and the evolving consumption patterns of entertainment news across formats.



Prior to her current role, Sneha has worked across multiple content and editorial functions within digital newsrooms, building expertise in content planning, editing, and real-time coverage. Her professional interests lie at the intersection of entertainment, internet culture, and global pop trends.



Working for the National city team, Biswas closely follows global entertainment movements while maintaining a strong pulse on what is happening in India.