Bhushan Kumar teams up with Rishab Shetty for two-part historical epic on Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

Producer Bhushan Kumar's T-Series has joined actor-filmmaker Rishab Shetty and director Sandeep Singh for a two-part historical film on Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. Titled The Pride of Bharat – Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, the project will focus on the life and legacy of the 17th-century Maratha ruler.

Bhushan Kumar joins Rishab Shetty for two-part Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj epic Shetty is set to portray Shivaji Maharaj in the film, which is being developed as a large-scale historical saga. Production is expected to begin in early 2027, with the project currently in the pre-production stage.

The film brings together T-Series and Legend Studios as production partners. Singh will direct the project, while Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar will serve as producers.

Shetty, Shiv Chanana and Kabiir Sadanand are attached as co-producers. The screenplay has been written by Rishi Virmani and Singh.

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The announcement was marked by a presentation from Kumar to Shetty. The producer gifted the actor a century-old painting of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj to mark their association.

Film to explore battles, leadership and Swarajya The two-part project is expected to cover important battles, victories and sacrifices from Shivaji Maharaj's life. The story will also look at lesser-known episodes from his journey, along with his military planning, leadership and political vision.

A key theme will be his vision of Swarajya, or self-rule, which played a central role in the establishment of the Maratha kingdom. The makers have indicated that the film will attempt to present both his military achievements and the wider ideas that shaped his rule.

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In a statement about the project, Bhushan Kumar said, “Maharashtra and Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj have given us a legacy to be proud of, and I believe it is our responsibility to honour that legacy through cinema and share it with the world. When Sandeep Singh narrated The Pride of Bharat – Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, I felt a deep sense of responsibility to bring this extraordinary story to the big screen. With Rishab Shetty’s powerful screen presence and his ability to bring legendary figures to life, I believe we have the right combination to bring the courage, vision and spirit of Swarajya to audiences across generations. For T-Series, this is more than a film; it is a tribute to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and his timeless legacy.”

Rishab Shetty takes on another major role Shetty became widely recognised among audiences across India following the success of the Kannada film Kantara. He has since remained associated with projects that draw on regional stories and cultural themes.

His casting as Shivaji Maharaj marks a significant historical role for the actor.

The makers are planning an expansive ensemble cast and a creative team that will include talent from India and overseas. However, the names of other actors and further details about the crew have not yet been officially announced.