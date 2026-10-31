Bhushan Kumar teams up with Rishab Shetty for two-part historical epic on Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

Producer Bhushan Kumar's T-Series has joined actor-filmmaker Rishab Shetty and director Sandeep Singh for a two-part historical film on Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. Titled The Pride of Bharat – Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, the project will focus on the life and legacy of the 17th-century Maratha ruler.

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Bhushan Kumar joins Rishab Shetty for two-part Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj epic Shetty is set to portray Shivaji Maharaj in the film, which is being developed as a large-scale historical saga. Production is expected to begin in early 2027, with the project currently in the pre-production stage.

The film brings together T-Series and Legend Studios as production partners. Singh will direct the project, while Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar will serve as producers.

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Shetty, Shiv Chanana and Kabiir Sadanand are attached as co-producers. The screenplay has been written by Rishi Virmani and Singh.

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The announcement was marked by a presentation from Kumar to Shetty. The producer gifted the actor a century-old painting of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj to mark their association.

Film to explore battles, leadership and Swarajya The two-part project is expected to cover important battles, victories and sacrifices from Shivaji Maharaj's life. The story will also look at lesser-known episodes from his journey, along with his military planning, leadership and political vision.

A key theme will be his vision of Swarajya, or self-rule, which played a central role in the establishment of the Maratha kingdom. The makers have indicated that the film will attempt to present both his military achievements and the wider ideas that shaped his rule.

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In a statement about the project, Bhushan Kumar said, “Maharashtra and Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj have given us a legacy to be proud of, and I believe it is our responsibility to honour that legacy through cinema and share it with the world. When Sandeep Singh narrated The Pride of Bharat – Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, I felt a deep sense of responsibility to bring this extraordinary story to the big screen. With Rishab Shetty’s powerful screen presence and his ability to bring legendary figures to life, I believe we have the right combination to bring the courage, vision and spirit of Swarajya to audiences across generations. For T-Series, this is more than a film; it is a tribute to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and his timeless legacy.”

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Rishab Shetty takes on another major role Shetty became widely recognised among audiences across India following the success of the Kannada film Kantara. He has since remained associated with projects that draw on regional stories and cultural themes.

His casting as Shivaji Maharaj marks a significant historical role for the actor.

The makers are planning an expansive ensemble cast and a creative team that will include talent from India and overseas. However, the names of other actors and further details about the crew have not yet been officially announced.

The film's release date and the proposed gap between its two parts are also yet to be disclosed. With pre-production under way and filming planned for early 2027, more details are expected as the project moves closer to its production stage.

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About the Author Trisha Bhattacharya Trisha Bhattacharya is a Senior Content Producer at Livemint, with over two years of experience covering entertainment news from India and beyond. She...Read More ✕ Trisha Bhattacharya Trisha Bhattacharya is a Senior Content Producer at Livemint, with over two years of experience covering entertainment news from India and beyond. She spends her days tracking what’s trending, breaking down pop culture moments, and turning fast-moving entertainment stories into sharp, engaging reads that actually make people want to click — and stay.

She holds a Master’s degree in English Literature from Lucknow University, a background that shapes her love for layered narratives, strong voices, and stories that linger long after they’re told. Before joining Livemint, Trisha worked with India Today as an entertainment journalist and film critic. There, she reviewed films, covered industry news, and built a strong foundation in storytelling and cultural analysis.

Trisha enjoys working at the intersection of media, culture, and audience interest, always looking for fresh angles and formats. Films, shows, and music are not just her beat but her biggest passion — something that naturally reflects in her writing. Whether it’s cinema, streaming shows, music, or internet trends, she approaches every story with curiosity and intent.

Outside the job description, she’s unapologetically passionate about films, shows, and music — sometimes a little too passionate, if you ask her. That enthusiasm often spills into her work, adding personality, urgency, and a touch of chaos that keeps her writing alive. For Trisha, entertainment isn’t just a beat — it’s a language she speaks fluently.