Bhuvan Bam went ‘invisible’ for The Revolutionaries: How he prepared to play Rash Behari Bose| Exclusive

Bhuvan Bam is known for creating characters that have lived largely in the world of contemporary India. With The Revolutionaries, he has stepped into a very different world — that of India’s anti-colonial struggle and one of its most elusive figures, Rash Behari Bose.

Advertisement

Bhuvan Bam on becoming Rash Behari Bose and how fake AI creators are In an exclusive conversation, Bam said he deliberately stepped away from the public eye while preparing for the part. Take a look at some excerpts from the interview:

Q] Rash Behari Bose survived by becoming invisible in exile. As someone with a very public life, how did you connect with a man who had to hide to survive?

“What was instrumental was that I kept a very low profile for two years. I knew I wanted to understand the character as best as possible. Getting into the mindset, training physically, changing diet was all part of the efforts that went to its making.”

Q) The book this show is based on argues that India's freedom was won by armed radical networks, directly challenging the mainstream narrative of non-violence. Did making this show change your own personal definition of what a "hero" is, or how you have perceived history?

Advertisement

"We have to understand that there are two sides of a coin. Our ‘Revolutionaries’ were young people. I believe they thought they knew best as per their circumstances. Maybe if there was or were any figures that showed them a different approach, the annals of our history would have been different.

Also Read | The Revolutionaries OTT first look OUT: Bhuvan Bam impresses netizens in new web

Personally, I would not go for violence. I believe in non violence like many individuals. At that time, the circumstances were different and I also think their approach ignited a series of revolutionaries."

Q) If your characters were alive today and scrolled through social media for just five minutes, who do you think they would want to cancel first, and why?

“The AI creators. Because how fake it is. Like anything related to AI usually means low effort content and short-cuts to get popular. But they put in the work, the real hard work to bring change. So I think they would cancel these creators.”

Advertisement

More about the show Directed and created by Nikkhil Advani, The Revolutionaries is a historical drama based on Sanjeev Sanyal’s book Revolutionaries: The Other Story of How India Won Its Freedom.

The eight-episode Prime Video series follows four young revolutionaries - Rash Behari Bose, Sachindranath Sanyal, Bagha Jatin and Pratibha Lahiri - as they organise an armed resistance against British rule.

Bhuvan plays Bose, with Rohit Saraf, Gurfateh Pirzada and Pratibha Ranta playing Sanyal, Bagha Jatin and Lahiri respectively.

The series explores events and networks that have often received less attention in popular accounts of the freedom movement, including the 1912 Delhi Conspiracy and the wider revolutionary movement.

Sanyal’s book specifically focuses on the armed resistance networks that operated alongside the better-known non-violent movement, arguing that these groups formed a larger and more organised movement than is often acknowledged.

Advertisement

For Bam, portraying Bose required more than simply adopting the appearance of a historical figure. Bose spent years operating clandestinely before eventually leaving India, making invisibility and secrecy central to his life.

The Revolutionaries can be streamed on Prime Video.

About the Author Trisha Bhattacharya Trisha Bhattacharya is a Senior Content Producer at Livemint, with over two years of experience covering entertainment news from India and beyond. She...Read More ✕ Trisha Bhattacharya Trisha Bhattacharya is a Senior Content Producer at Livemint, with over two years of experience covering entertainment news from India and beyond. She spends her days tracking what’s trending, breaking down pop culture moments, and turning fast-moving entertainment stories into sharp, engaging reads that actually make people want to click — and stay.

She holds a Master’s degree in English Literature from Lucknow University, a background that shapes her love for layered narratives, strong voices, and stories that linger long after they’re told. Before joining Livemint, Trisha worked with India Today as an entertainment journalist and film critic. There, she reviewed films, covered industry news, and built a strong foundation in storytelling and cultural analysis.

Trisha enjoys working at the intersection of media, culture, and audience interest, always looking for fresh angles and formats. Films, shows, and music are not just her beat but her biggest passion — something that naturally reflects in her writing. Whether it’s cinema, streaming shows, music, or internet trends, she approaches every story with curiosity and intent.

Outside the job description, she’s unapologetically passionate about films, shows, and music — sometimes a little too passionate, if you ask her. That enthusiasm often spills into her work, adding personality, urgency, and a touch of chaos that keeps her writing alive. For Trisha, entertainment isn’t just a beat — it’s a language she speaks fluently.