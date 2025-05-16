‘Big Brother’ returns this July: New format, more air time, and a Friday spin-off

CBS has officially announced that Big Brother will return for its milestone 27th season this summer, with a supersized format that marks the reality show's biggest offering yet in its 25-year history.

Premiere date & Schedule changes

Season 27 will kick off with a 90-minute premiere on July 10 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on CBS. The show will then follow a packed weekly schedule:

Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT — Now expanded to 90-minute episodes

Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT — Featuring the signature live eviction nights

Sundays at 8 p.m. ET/PT — Regular gameplay episodes

Fridays (alternating, starting July 25 at 8/7c) — New companion show Big Brother: Unlocked

About the Big Brother show Big Brother places a group of strangers in a house rigged with 94 HD cameras and 113 microphones, recording every moment of their lives 24/7. Each week, a houseguest is evicted until one remains to win the $750,000 grand prize.

Who is hosting Big Brother Season 27? The show remains hosted by Julie Chen Moonves, who has led the series since its inception.

What’s new in Season 27? This season introduces several key updates:

More airtime than ever before, with 90-minute Wednesday episodes and an additional Friday spin-off.

Big Brother: Unlocked, a new Friday show featuring former Big Brother all-stars. This series promises:

Never-before-seen footage

Exclusive interviews

Surprise guests

Behind-the-scenes access

Gameplay analysis by former Houseguests

Guests & Live feed info

While CBS has not yet released the names of the new Houseguests, it promises an “all-new group” that will deliver a “season full of twists and turns.”

Viewers can watch the show on CBS or stream it via Paramount+ with Showtime, which also offers live feeds from the house and on-demand episodes. Pluto TV will also carry the live feeds.

Note: Paramount+ Essential subscribers will have next-day access to episodes but no live feed.