‘Big Brother’ returns this July: New format, more air time, and a Friday spin-off

CBS has officially announced that Big Brother will return for its milestone 27th season this summer, with a supersized format that marks the reality show's biggest offering yet in its 25-year history.
Premiere date & Schedule changes
Season 27 will kick off with a 90-minute premiere on July 10 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on CBS. The show will then follow a packed weekly schedule:
Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT — Now expanded to 90-minute episodes
Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT — Featuring the signature live eviction nights
Sundays at 8 p.m. ET/PT — Regular gameplay episodes
Fridays (alternating, starting July 25 at 8/7c) — New companion show Big Brother: Unlocked
Big Brother places a group of strangers in a house rigged with 94 HD cameras and 113 microphones, recording every moment of their lives 24/7. Each week, a houseguest is evicted until one remains to win the $750,000 grand prize.
The show remains hosted by Julie Chen Moonves, who has led the series since its inception.
This season introduces several key updates:
More airtime than ever before, with 90-minute Wednesday episodes and an additional Friday spin-off.
Big Brother: Unlocked, a new Friday show featuring former Big Brother all-stars. This series promises:
Never-before-seen footage
Exclusive interviews
Surprise guests
Behind-the-scenes access
Gameplay analysis by former Houseguests
Guests & Live feed info
While CBS has not yet released the names of the new Houseguests, it promises an “all-new group” that will deliver a “season full of twists and turns.”
Viewers can watch the show on CBS or stream it via Paramount+ with Showtime, which also offers live feeds from the house and on-demand episodes. Pluto TV will also carry the live feeds.
Note: Paramount+ Essential subscribers will have next-day access to episodes but no live feed.
With an expanded schedule, all-new cast, and behind-the-scenes spinoff, Big Brother Season 27 promises to be the most immersive and dramatic season yet for longtime fans and new viewers alike.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.