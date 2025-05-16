‘Big Brother’ returns this July: New format, more air time, and a Friday spin-off

CBS has officially announced that Big Brother will return for its milestone 27th season this summer, with a supersized format that marks the reality show's biggest offering yet in its 25-year history.
Premiere date & Schedule changes
Season 27 will kick off with a 90-minute premiere on July 10 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on CBS. The show will then follow a packed weekly schedule:
Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT — Now expanded to 90-minute episodes
Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT — Featuring the signature live eviction nights
Sundays at 8 p.m. ET/PT — Regular gameplay episodes
Fridays (alternating, starting July 25 at 8/7c) — New companion show Big Brother: Unlocked
Big Brother places a group of strangers in a house rigged with 94 HD cameras and 113 microphones, recording every moment of their lives 24/7. Each week, a houseguest is evicted until one remains to win the $750,000 grand prize.
The show remains hosted by Julie Chen Moonves, who has led the series since its inception.
This season introduces several key updates:
More airtime than ever before, with 90-minute Wednesday episodes and an additional Friday spin-off.
Big Brother: Unlocked, a new Friday show featuring former Big Brother all-stars. This series promises:
Never-before-seen footage
Exclusive interviews
Surprise guests
Behind-the-scenes access
Gameplay analysis by former Houseguests
Guests & Live feed info
While CBS has not yet released the names of the new Houseguests, it promises an “all-new group” that will deliver a “season full of twists and turns.”
Viewers can watch the show on CBS or stream it via Paramount+ with Showtime, which also offers live feeds from the house and on-demand episodes. Pluto TV will also carry the live feeds.
Note: Paramount+ Essential subscribers will have next-day access to episodes but no live feed.
With an expanded schedule, all-new cast, and behind-the-scenes spinoff, Big Brother Season 27 promises to be the most immersive and dramatic season yet for longtime fans and new viewers alike.