‘Big Brother’ Season 27 kicks off today: How to watch, schedule, and streaming options

Big Brother Season 27, titled A Summer of Mystery, premieres July 10 at 8 p.m. ET on CBS. Set in the eerie Hotel Mystère, the new season promises suspense, secret guests, and surprise twists—plus a disruptive masked visitor.

Julie Chen Moonves, host of CBS' reality show, Big Brother, which premieres its Season 27 on July 10.
Big Brother, is back for its 27th season — and it's promising a summer full of suspense, secrets, and surprise guests. Titled Big Brother: A Summer of Mystery, the new season premieres Thursday (July 10), at 8 p.m. ET on CBS with a special 90-minute episode.

This season, houseguests will live in a setting dubbed Hotel Mystère — a moody, mystery-themed house filled with eerie clues and unsettling décor. CBS teases the arrival of a “mystery houseguest” and a “disruptive masked visitor,” adding a layer of psychological tension to the already dramatic gameplay.

When and where to watch

Premiere date: Thursday (July 10)

Time: 8 p.m. ET

Channel: CBS

Streaming: Paramount+ Premium, Hulu + Live TV, DirecTV, Pluto TV

The Big Brother Season 27 premiere will be followed by another 90-minute episode on Sunday (July 13). After the first week, episodes will air three nights a week:

Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET (90 minutes)

Thursdays and Sundays at 8 p.m. ET (60 minutes each)

Bonus content: Live feeds and companion shows

Die-hard fans can tune into Big Brother: Unlocked, a companion show airing every other Friday starting July 25. Even more exciting for superfans are the live feeds, which begin Sunday (July 13), at 9:30 p.m. ET on Paramount+ Premium and Pluto TV. These provide 24/7 unfiltered access to the house’s inner workings.

What to expect

The Big Brother Season 27 brings new strategies, spooky surprises, and even more drama as houseguests navigate the game under the eerie shadows of Hotel Mystère. Whether you're tuning in live or catching up the next day, Season 27 promises to keep viewers guessing all summer long.

