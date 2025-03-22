Big Hollywood OTT releases this week: Wicked, Anora, Den of Thieves 2 and more streaming online

Several major Hollywood OTT releases are out this week, offering the perfect blend of fantasy, drama, and thrillers to OTT platforms. From Oscar-winning drama Anora to Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo's musical Wicked, viewers have fresh content packed with entertainment for the weekend.

Check out Live Mint's list of Hollywood hits streaming online this week; there's something for every movie buff to enjoy.

Anora Platform: JioHotstar/ Hulu

Oscar-winning Anora is a comedy-drama revolving around the life of Anora (Mikey Madison), a sex worker from Brooklyn who falls in love with her client Ivan (Mark Eydelshteyn), son of an oligarch. As the two get married, Ivan's parents reach New York to get their marriage annulled.

Advertisement

The Outrun Platform: Netflix UK

After living in London, Rona (Saoirse Ronan) struggles to confront her troubled past. Seeking solace, she returns to Scotland’s Orkney Islands, where she grew up, in hopes of healing.

Advertisement

Wicked Platform: JioHotstar/ Peacock

Born with green skin, Elphaba (Cynthia Erivo) is often misunderstood. However, things take a turn when she forms an unexpected but deep bond with Glinda (Ariana Grande), the charming and popular student. However, their friendship is tested after a fateful encounter with the Wizard of Oz, setting them on opposing paths. As their choices shape the future of the Land of Oz, the story reveals the untold origins of these two witches, ahead of Dorothy’s arrival.

Advertisement

Den of Thieves 2: Pantera Platform: Netflix US

Sheriff Big Nick (Gerard Butler) returns, diving into the dangerous world of diamond thieves as he hunts career criminal Donnie Wilson (O'Shea Jackson Jr.) across Europe. This time, the two unlikely allies join forces for a high-stakes heist at the world’s largest diamond exchange in Nice, France, with the first-ever electric car chase.

Advertisement

O’Dessa Platform: Hulu

In a post-apocalyptic future, a farm girl, O'Dessa (Sadie Sink) sets out on a quest to reclaim a treasured family heirloom. Her journey takes her to a mysterious and perilous city, where she unexpectedly finds true love. But to save him, she must put the power of destiny and music to the ultimate test.

Advertisement