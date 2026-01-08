Big loss for Jana Nayagan makers after postponement, refunds initiated for Vijay's movie – What to know

The last-minute postponement of Thalapathy Vijay's Jana Nayagan has cost the makers nearly ₹50 crore in losses, reported India Today.

The highly anticipated movie was postponed two days before its release because of a delay in the censor certificate by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC).

However, even without clearance from the CBFC, ticket bookings were opened in select Indian theatres and in the international market, raking in over ₹10 crore in pre-sales.

Jana Nayagan advance booking Jana Nayagan advance booking hit an all-time high in both national and international markets, with Chennai reportedly selling tickets at an exorbitant prices up to ₹5,000 per ticket on the black market.

According to Sacnilk, Vijay's movie raked in ₹10.68 crore in India, including blocked seats. However, considering the black ticket market ticket prices, the film's opening day collection would've been higher.

In the international belt, Jana Nayagan outperformed all other Pongal releases, including Prabhas' The Raja Saab and Parasakthi, minting nearly ₹32 crore for the opening day alone.

The movie recorded exceptional momentum across key international markets, including North America, the UK, and Malaysia.

Refunds initiated for Jana Nayagan shows Theatre owners were forced to cancel Jana Nayagan shows and initiate refunds. The screens allocated for Vijay's movie are now being given to Prabhas' The Raja Saab, which is also due for release on January 9.

Globally, theatres have started announcing refunds for Jana Nayagan tickets, saying that it will be reflected in the coming days.

The postponement has put a damper on the fans exicement; however, it remains to be seen if the movie will get the same reception internationally in terms of screen allocation for its new release date.

‘Postponed due to unavoidable circumstances’ The release of Jana Nayagan was postponed due to unavoidable circumstances, the makers announced on Wednesday.

Taking to X, production house KVN Productions expressed deep regret over the delay, acknowledging the massive wave of excitement and emotions surrounding the big-budget film.

“It is with a heavy heart that we share this update with our valued stakeholders and audiences. The release of Jana Nayagan, eagerly awaited on January 9 has been postponed due to unavoidable circumstances beyond our control,” the makers said.

Requesting patience and love from people, KVN Productions said, “Your unwavering support is our greatest strength and means everything to the entire Jana Nayagan team.”

Jana Nayagan: Why is the movie being postponed? The Madras High Court had reserved its order on a petition seeking a direction to the CBFC to give a censor certificate under the ‘UA 16’ category to Jana Nayagan, speculated to be Vijay's final film.

Vijay, who heads the fledgling Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) political party, has announced contesting the coming Assembly polls in the state, due in March-April.