BIG relief for Sonu Nigam in Bengaluru concert row, Karnataka High Court says no coercive action against singer

The Karnataka High Court, on Thursday, ruled that there shall be no coercive steps against Sonu Nigam and declared that the final report filing in connection with a criminal case against the singer will be stayed until the next hearing.

Sonu Nigam approached the Karnataka High Court on Wednesday, 14 May, seeking to quash the criminal case registered against him over alleged offensive remarks made about Kannadigas during a recent concert in Bengaluru.

What is Bengaluru concert row? During Sonu Nigam's performance in Bengaluru on April 22, several audience members requested Sonu Nigam to sing in Kannada. According to reports, the singer declined the request and expressed his displeasure over how it was made, stating that some attendees were disrespectful in their approach.

The FIR filed against Sonu Nigam alleged that during the performance, he “emotionally provoked” and “hurt the sentiments” of the Kannadiga community, potentially inciting unrest among different linguistic communities in the state, reported ANI.

FIR against Sonu Nigam Following the celebrity singer's remarks, a complaint was lodged at the Avalahalli police station in Bengaluru, prompting the authorities to register an FIR against him.

The case was lodged following a complaint by Dharmaraj A, President of the Bengaluru Urban District Unit of the pro-Kannada organisation Karnataka Rakshana Vedike.

The police issued a notice to Sonu Nigam, asking him to respond within seven days. After the singer failed to provide a response, the police issued a second notice, demanding his appearance for questioning.

Details of FIR against Sonu Nigam On 3 May, an FIR was registered against Sonu Nigam under several sections of the Indian Penal Code, including Section 351(2) (criminal intimidation), Section 352(1) (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace), and Section 353 (incitement to public mischief).

What was Sonu Nigam's response? In response to the escalating row, Sonu Nigam issued a public apology on May 5 via social media, saying:

“Sorry Karnataka. My love for you is bigger than my ego. Love you always.”

The singer expressed regret for any hurt caused, affirming that his affection for his fans in Karnataka outweighs any personal pride.

