BIGBANG returns to the global stage with high-profile performance at Coachella 2026. Fans call them ‘kings of K-pop’

K-pop group BIGBANG took to the stage at Coachella 2026, marking one of their most significant live appearances in recent years.

BIGBANG makes much-awaited Coachella 2026 debut The performance, which comes after a long period of limited group activity, drew a large audience and quickly generated widespread discussion online.

The group, known for shaping the global reach of K-pop, delivered a set that combined their well-known hits with unexpected elements. Despite years of hiatus and individual pursuits, the members returned with a performance that reflected both their legacy and their distinct musical identity.

Reports noted that the crowd turnout was strong, with fans gathering in large numbers to watch the group perform live.

A notable moment from the set came when member Daesung introduced a trot performance on stage — a genre rooted in traditional Korean music. The inclusion of trot at a major international festival stood out, as such styles are rarely showcased at events like Coachella. The move drew attention both at the venue and online, with Daesung trending in South Korea shortly after the performance.

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Fan reactions to the performance Fan reactions across social media platforms were immediate and varied, with several posts gaining traction globally.

One widely shared reaction read, “BIGBANG AT COACHELLA, THIS IS LEGENDARY (sic).” Another post highlighted the presence of fellow K-pop stars in the audience: “CHAELISA!! #LISA and #ROSÉ spotted together at BIGBANG Coachella set today (sic).”

The group’s musical choices also sparked conversation. A user noted, “Daesung is currently trending in Korea after performing ‘HANDO CHOGUA’ a trot song on stage for the first time in Coachella history (sic).”

Others pointed to the group’s approach to the performance, with one comment stating, “rejected interviews with major western media, 90% of their lyrics in korean, performed trot music aka korean tradition songs, trending #1 globally on ALL social media platforms. its so refreshing to see group that didn’t drooling and seek for western validation. THATSSS LEGENDS (sic).”

The absence of former member T.O.P was also noted during the set. Fans observed how the group handled his parts, with one reaction stating, “bigbang treating t.o.p like those sports anime characters that graduate, ‘senpai are you watching us (sic)’.”

Another added, “the whole set they were skipping over T.O.P’s parts but only during STILL LIFE they let his verse play— we still got our OT4 bangchella in the end (sic).”

Discussions also focused on the group’s continued influence despite limited recent activity. One user wrote, “the crowd BIGBANG pulled despite being most inactive group in kpop history with 10 years of hiatus and never chased western validation, the organic KING OF KPOP (sic).”

Another post reflected on Daesung’s performance, stating, “The balls of dae bringing trot to a world stage I was mad giggling while singing along bahahaha simultaneously so proud of him handling himself alone on coachella stage but also like. Is trot going to be a global trend now (sic).”