Bigg Boss 12 Kannada: Rashika Shetty gets sweet surprise in family week, Suraj Singh cries in Kiccha Sudeep's show

Bigg Boss 12 Kannada: South superstar Kiccha Sudeep's hosted show, Bigg Boss 12 Kannada, is all set for a family week. The annual week of the show sees family members entering the show and interacting with everyone while rooting for the contestant.

Family week on Bigg Boss 12 Kannada In a new promo from Bigg Boss 12 Kannada, housemates Rashika Shetty and Suraj Singh were seen in tears as their loved ones surprised them.

Currently, there are 11 participants in the show. All of them have survived the show for more than 2 months now.

In the promo, Rashika Shetty’s brother and Suraj Singh's mother made their surprise entry into the house. Both are seen in tears.

Suraj Singh prepares food for his mother Bigg Boss introduced a twist for Suraj Singh, who was asked to open a tiffin box sent by his mother. After following the instructions, he finds a letter that asks him to prepare food for his mother. As Singh prepared the meal, his mom was waiting in the confession room, as seen on TV. He quickly made his way to the confession room with his tiffin. Growing emotional, he is seen hugging his mother.

On the other hand, Rashika Shetty's brother entered the Bigg Boss house wearing a helmet. As his entry wasn't officially announced, housemates are seen rushing towards him, seemingly mistaking him for an intruder. He finally takes off his helmet, and Shetty hugs him. She bursts into tears after seeing her brother.

Along with Shetty's brother, her mother also joins the show in the special segment. The contestant even grew emotional in the moment.

More contestants will be meeting their family after a long time.

Meanwhile, the season is currently heading towards the finale round. The grand finale will take place in the next two to three weeks.

According to a report by Filmibeat, this weekend's host, Kiccha Sudeep, won't be seen in the show for his weekly Panchayithi. As he is busy with the promotions of his upcoming film, Mark, the hosting duties will be taken by someone else.

Recently, Rakshitha and Dhruvanth were moved to the secret room after they were nominated for eviction. The two re-entered the show later during the weekend.