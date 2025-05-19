Bigg Boss 18 fame Shilpa Shirodkar tests positive for Covid-19, urges fans to ‘Stay safe, wear masks’

Actress Shilpa Shirodkar, who is best known for her appearance in Bigg Boss 18, revealed on Monday that she has tested positive for Covid-19.

Advertisement

Shirodkar took to her Instagram account to reveal the news, urging people to ‘stay safe’ and ‘wear masks’.

“Hello people! I've been tested Positive for COVID. Stay Safe and wear your masks,” she wrote in an Instagram image.

“Stay Safe,” she captioned the post.

Check out her post here:

Advertisement

Shilpa Shirodkar was one of the top contestants in Bigg Boss 18 and gained fame due to her close ‘maa-bete’ relationship with Vivian Dsena and Karan Veer Mehra. She also came into light after her drastic weight loss transformation.

Celebrities pray for speedy recovery Actors Sonakshi Sinha, Niki Aneja Walia, and Shirodkar's fellow "Bigg Boss" contestant Chum Darang wished the actress speedy recovery.

“Oh god!!! Take care shilpaaa… speedy recovery,” Sonakshi Sinha commented.

“Get well soon,” Darang said.

Shilpa's sister Namrata also wished her a speedy recovery in the comments. “Get well soon,” she said.

Author Deanne Panday said, “It’s on the air... a lot getting it... mask on most important... get well soon my darling”.

“Get Well Sooooonest,” Niki Walia commented.

Advertisement

Covid-19 cases rising in Asia After months of subdued activity, Covid-19 cases are spiking in densely populated areas of Hong Kong and Singapore, with health authorities sounding alarms.

China is set to see a wave of Covid-19 reaching last year’s summer peak, according to data from the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention.

“After the resumption of normalcy, Hong Kong experienced cycles of active periods of Covid-19 in every six to nine months,” said Edwin Tsui, controller of Hong Kong’s Centre for Health Protection, according to a press release.

“We expect the activity level of Covid-19 to remain at a higher level for at least the next few weeks,” it said.

Recently, Australian cricketer and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) Travis Head also contracted Covid-19. In Australia, at least 58,000 cases were reported in early May, as per a PTI report.