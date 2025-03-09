Bigg Boss Season 18 winner actor Karan Veer Mehra has shared an update about his prize money that he won at the reality show, a month after he admitted he was yet to receive the same.

Karan said in his update that the process is still ongoing, but expressed gratitude to his fans for showering him with love.

“Yes, the process is in place, but the love that I received is way bigger than any prize award. I am extremely thankful and overwhelmed about it,” he was quoted as saying by the Hindustan Times in an interview.

Karan also shared that he is getting several opportunities following his Bigg Boss Season 18 win, and teased a surprise for fans.

“I am flooded with offers and opportunities. But my next step is important: I have to surprise my fans with something big. So, wait and watch,” he said.

Karan Veer Mehra beat rival Vivian Dsena to lift the "Big Boss 18" trophy in January this year.

Life after Bigg Boss 18 During his Bigg Boss 18 win in January, Karan was presented with the prestigious shiny trophy and also won ₹50 lakh cash prize.

Calling his fans ‘fan-mily’, a twist to the word family to signify his closeness to them, the actor said that his life had changed a lot after walking out of Bigg Boss Season 18 as the winner.

“Life has changed a lot, to be honest. After Bigg Boss 18, I have an amazing fan-mily. I have got so much love and attention. The appreciation is too much. My fan-mily say it was like a personal win for them, and when they meet me, their energy makes me feel like part of their family. I really appreciate that,” he was quoted as saying by Hindustan Times.

Negativity-proof He also opened up about the online hate he has received during his time at the reality show.

“I am negativity proof. I can't do anything about changing people's thoughts, but I work and keep fit. That makes me stable and positive,” he told the newspaper.