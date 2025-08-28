Bigg Boss 19: Abhishek Bajaj calls Nehal Chudasama ‘fame digger’ after brutal food fight, internet supports him | WATCH

Bigg Boss 19: Food shortage in the Bigg Boss house erupted in a brutal fight between Abhishek Bajaj and Nehal Chudasama. On day 5, the problems persisted in the house. Bajaj was seen talking about Chudasama and Baseer Ali, who accused the actor of eating more portions than others.

Bigg Boss 19: Abhishek Bajaj calls Nehal Chudasama ‘fame digger’ During the live stream, Abhishek Bajaj was seen talking about the constant food fights between him and Nehal Chudasama. He called her a ‘fame digger’ for triggering people while talking to Gaurav Khanna. He said, “Woh fame digger, bewakoof, bol rahi hai 4 aadmi ka khana kha gaya (That fame-digger Nehal Chudasama, fool, is saying that I ate food meant for four people).”

Khanna told Bajaj to let it go as Nehal is a ‘female’, but the Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui actor reverted, “Tab bhi bhid rahi ha woh. Use pata hai yeh baat (She’s still arguing despite knowing it all).”

Gaurav Khanna reminded Abhishek Bajaj that a person's grace and class are in their hands. Interrupting him, Bajaj said, “Yeh faltu ki trigger karti ha kiuki woh ha fame digger (She keeps triggering people for no reason because she is a fame digger).”

“Isko bhi thik karna parega, Baseer ko bhi. Zayada hawa me aa raha hai (Need to teach Baseer a lesson as well. He’s getting a bit too full of himself),” he added about Baseer Ali, who was seen taking food directly from Bajaj's place.

Nehal Chudasama, Baseer Ali calls Abhishek Bajaj ‘badtameez’ On the other hand, Nehal Chudasama, Baseer Ali, Nagma Mirajkar and Pranit More were seen discussing another food fight involving Bajaj. Baseer Ali asked Chudasama, “Ab kis baat pe ladai huyi (Now what is the fight about)?”

After she told him that she again had an argument with Bajaj over food quantity, Ali told her, “Lado mat, utha lo. Maine kaise lia? (Don't fight. What did I do) ? I have put my spoon in his place and picked it up.”

Chudasama answered, “I don't do that. I don't find it right.” Both went on to call Abhishek Bajaj ‘badtameez. (rude)’ “Are usko mujhse jhagre karne hai aur usko lagta ha mujhe usse karne ha (he wants to pick up fights with me and he thinks I am the one).” “Personal ho gaya tum dono ka (Your fights are getting personal now),” Ali quipped with a laugh.

Netizens react to Nehal Chudasama, Abhishek Bajaj food feud Reacting to the feuds between Abhishek Bajaj and Nehal Chudasama, many among the audience accused her and Baseer Ali of targeting the actor.

A user took to X, formerly Twitter and wrote, “Nehal didi stop this daily khana drama and using Woman card every time for justifying your badtameezi. Abhishek said nothing wrong (sic).”

“Ye Nehal to full on Abhishek ke peeche pad gayi hai (Nehal is just after him),” added another.

One more posted, “Waise Daal toh kam hy banai thy Nehal ny. Even if Gaurav and Abhishek had 1 or 2 spoon more, it would still not be enough for 5 people!!! Pointless mudda bna ky lad rhy Nehal. (Anyway, Nehal had cooked less dal. Even if Gaurav and Abhishek had taken 1 or 2 extra spoons, it still wouldn’t have been enough for 5 people!!! They’re fighting over a pointless issue, blaming Nehal)”

“Abhishek Bajaj is on fire. Nehal tried to play the girl card but Abhishek didn’t bow down. Trust me he’s the true underdog of this season (sic),” someone else said.

