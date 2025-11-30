Bigg Boss 19: Abhishek Bajaj pens sweet note for Ashnoor Kaur after her eviction, calls her his 'sukoon'

Just hours after the eviction of Ashnoor Kaur from Bigg Boss 19, former contestant Abhishek Bajaj reunited with her and took to social media with a deeply emotional message.

Abhishek Bajaj pens a heartfelt letter for Ashnoor Kaur Alongside warm photos from their meeting, he wrote, “In a house full of chaos, you became my calm. In a room full of energy vampires, You became my energy charger. You were my sukoon. You came with courage, played with dignity, and left with love. Grateful for every moment we stood together Ashnoor…and today your exit felt personal! Ps - Jab jab Chand Taaro ka Zikra hoga Humara bhi Zikra hoga (sic).”

Fans react to the post Abhishek and Ashnoor fans and supporters were quick to react to the post.

One fan wrote,"First abhinoor post and i am not going over it anytime soon and his caption 😭😭 plus he used abhinoor tag makes us feel special. The way both respect and adore eo and i am soo happy that i am adoring the best people (sic)."

Another person commented, “Dono ko sath me dekh ke sukun mila (sic).”

Why was Ashnoor evicted? Ashnoor’s eviction stemmed from a violent incident during the show’s recent “ticket-to-finale” task. According to show producers and the host Salman Khan, she struck fellow contestant Tanya Mittal with a wooden plank — a violation of the show's zero-tolerance policy on physical violence. Despite Ashnoor’s claim that she didn’t intend to hurt Tanya, the evidence shown to the housemates indicated otherwise.

This decision came just one week before the grand finale of the season, shocking viewers and igniting a social-media storm. Ashnoor herself broke down emotionally after the announcement, visibly distressed as host Salman Khan delivered the verdict.

Abhishek Bajaj was previously evicted from the show in a double-elimination alongside another contestant, following a surprising move by Pranit More — who used his special power to save Ashnoor over Abhishek and another nominee, Neelam Giri.

In a recent interview, Abhishek said, “I really feel I gave the show a lot, more than my 100 per cent.” He admitted he was hurt not by his eviction, but by the fact that one among him and Ashnoor had to go — ending what fans had grown attached to as a strong alliance.

Social-media users and fans have poured out support for both Ashnoor and Abhishek. Many criticised the show’s handling of the incident, while others praised Abhishek’s loyalty and heartfelt gesture.