Bigg Boss 19: Amaal Mallik ‘real winner’? Report claims singer earned 162% more than Gaurav Khanna's prize money

Bollywood singer-composer Amaal Mallik, who finished 5th in Bigg Boss 19, has been crowned the "real winner" of Salman Khan's reality show by his fans.

While leaving the house during Bigg Boss 19 Grande Finale, Amaal admitted that he had not thought he would become the 4th runner-up of the season.

During his time at the Bigg Boss house, Amaal made headlines for his friendship with Shehbaz Badesha and the constant nitpicks with fellow finalist, Tanya Mittal.

But despite finishing in the 5th position, a Koimoi report suggests that Amaal earned a lot more than Bigg Boss 19 winner Gaurav Khanna got as prize money.

To be precise, the Koimoi report said that Amaal earned almost 163 per cent more than the total prize money of the show.

Here's how much Amaal Mallik earned: According to the Koimoi report, Amaal Mallik was paid ₹8.75 lakh per week for his stint at Bigg Boss 19. In 15 weeks, the singer earned a total of ₹1.31 crore from the show.

Despite constant schooling from the host, Amaal stayed in the show for 105 days. His per-day earnings were reportedly estimated at ₹1.25 lakh.