Bigg Boss 19: Amaal Mallik receives loving shoutout from mom Jyothi, asks son not to engage with people having 'NO human values'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 6 (ANI): Amaal Mallik's journey in Bigg Boss 19 has been full of ups and downs, with his bold personality and no-holds-barred approach making him one of the most talked-about contestants of the season. While Mallik continues to grab eyeballs inside the house for his bold personality and outspoken nature, he has received an adorable shoutout from his "proud" mom, Jyothi Malik.

Jyothi took to her Instagram account on Sunday to share a proud message for her son, calling him "true and innocent at heart."

She wrote, SOOOO PROUDDDD OF you my darling @amaal_mallik !!! Be the way you are true and Innocent at heart ! Don't even speak to people who have NO human values LOVE YOU !!! MISSING YOU

The message came after a recent episode that saw a major fight between Amaal Mallik and Abhishek Bajaj. The clash occurred during a task when Ashnoor Kaur was serving as the sanchalak. Both Amaal and Abhishek were locked in a cage and got into a heated exchange of words. Things escalated after Kunickaa Sadanand informed the other contestants about Amaal's alleged comments and gestures, leading to a tense confrontation.

During Weekend Ka Vaar, host Salman Khan stepped in and came out in support of Amaal, as he lashed out at Kunickaa, Abhishek, and Nehal Chudasama for their behavior.

The show has also been winning hearts outside the house, with housemates forming their own camps. The theme for this year is Gharwalon Ki Sarkaar. Popular names, including Gaurav Khanna, Kunika Sadanand, Ashnoor Kaur, Amaal Malik, and others, are in the race for the Bigg Boss trophy.