Bigg Boss 19: Ashnoor Kaur breaks silence after abrupt eviction from Salman Khan's show: ‘Feels bad’

Actor Ashnoor Kaur opened up about her eviction from Bigg Boss 19 for the first time. After her elimination during Weekend Ka Vaar, she stepped out of the house. On Sunday, she hosted a live session on Instagram, interacting and answering fan questions.

Kaur was evicted from the show for breaking the house rules. Host Salman Kha pulled her up for hitting Tanya Mittal with a wooden plank during a task. Although Kaur maintained that it wasn't intentional, Khan and many in the audience called it physical violence.

Ashnoor Kaur on her eviction from Bigg Boss 19 During the live session, Ashnoor Kaur said, "14 weeks! Away from you! I wasn't able to talk to you. But the reason for me to come live today is to let you know that abhi mein theek hoon. I know bohot hi abrupt tha ye eviction (the eviction was really abrupt). Jis tarah ka pyaar, concern dekh rahi hoon (The way you have loved and showed your concern)… yes I am much better now, very much at peace. So, ya I just thought why not come on live!”

She reacted to her eviction and added, “I remember we were talking that only a few days are left, but theek he jo ho gaya so ho gaya (what's done is done). Jo kismat me likha tha (It was in my fate). It feels bad and I am a little sad about that thing… but I got so overwhelmed with all the love. All hearts back to all of you. The way you all have supported me… thank you! I want to see all your edits!”

Ashnoor Kaur's elimination was unfair? Soon after Kaur was evicted from the show, a section of people called it ‘unfair.’ Citing examples of previous incidents in the show, many were unhappy with the makers' decision.

Notably, Tanya Mittal was also seen at loggerheads with Kaur on many different occasions.

During the live, someone asked Ashnoor Kaur if she would be attending the upcoming Bigg Boss 19 finale, to which she said yes. It is set to take place on 7 December.

A fan also asked her about the eviction and called it ‘unfair.’ Kaur replied, "Jo hua so hua abhi usko change toh nahi kar sakte he hum (We can't change what has taken place). The show goes on…. bohot achcha lagta agar mein rehti finale tak (It would have been great if I stayed till the finale), but it's fine. It was disturbing for me too, but you all take care of your health.”