Bigg Boss 19: Ashnoor Kaur evicted ahead of finale after clash with Tanya Mittal? Here's what we know

As the grand finale of Bigg Boss 19 draws near, the house has been simmering under mounting tension — tasks growing more aggressive, alliances shifting, and emotional pressure peaking. Against this fraught backdrop, reports have surfaced claiming that one of the season’s most-discussed contestants, Ashnoor Kaur, has been evicted.

Advertisement

The claim centres on an alleged violent fallout during the “ticket to finale” challenge involving another contestant, Tanya Mittal.

According to a recent write-up by entertainment portal Film Window, producers decided to evict Ashnoor after what is described as a “violent stint” against Tanya — though the report adds there has been no official confirmation of eviction by the makers of the show.

What happened that triggered Ashnoor's sudden exit? Ashnoor Kaur entered Bigg Boss 19 with a large fanbase and quickly became known for her outspoken, confident attitude. Over the weeks, she caught viewers’ attention with her competitive zeal, straightforwardness, and frequent participation in group-based tasks and confrontations.

While conflict marked many of her days inside the house, Ashnoor also had quieter moments — forming temporary alliances and showing vulnerability during emotional conversations — adding complexity to how fans perceived her.

Advertisement

But everything reportedly came to a head during the ticket-to-finale challenge: as per online chatter and the Film Window report, the situation escalated after Tanya emptied her bowl during the task, provoking a sharp reaction from Ashnoor. The subsequent alleged physical altercation — which remains unverified — has triggered outrage among some contestants, anger among portions of the audience, and a flurry of calls for strict action.

Internet react to Ashnoor hitting Tanya In the hours following the alleged incident, social-media platforms and fan forums lit up. Some viewers demanded the immediate removal of Ashnoor from the show, calling the alleged act “unforgivable under any circumstances.” Others urged calm, arguing that the full context must emerge before rushing to judgement.

Advertisement

Inside the house, sources claim the mood has been tense and uncertain — with some contestants demanding clarity from showrunners, while others reportedly fear that the upheaval may affect the game’s fairness.

At present, no official statement has come from the show’s producers or broadcasting channel regarding Ashnoor’s eviction. It will probably be announced in the upcoming weekend's elimination.