Bigg Boss 19: Ashnoor Kaur throws plank at Tanya Mittal during task, netizens call it ‘physical violence’

Bigg Boss 19: The upcoming episode of the Salman Khan-hosted show, Bigg Boss 19, will see Ashnoor Kaur and Tanya Mittal clashing with each other. Recently, the housemates competed with each other in the highly anticipated Ticket To Finale segment.

Bigg Boss 19: Ashnoor Kaur vs Tanya Mittal In a new promo from the show, Ashnoor Kaur and Tanya Mittal are seen having a verbal spat after the actor is seen hitting the spiritual influencer during a task. Kaur is seen seemingly hitting Mittal with a wooden plank and quickly apologising. She is heard saying, “Sorry, I didn't see.”

In another promo, Tanya Mittal is seen confronting Kaur about the incident. She says, “Teri asliyat toh pura India dekh raha ha (Whole world is watching your reality).” Kaur retaliates and adds, “Stop setting fake narratives.”

Mittal went on to add, “Marne ke bad, you are not even sorry.” Kaur questioned her back, “Were you ever sorry to me for things you did to me, Tanya?”

For the unversed, Tanya Mittal was among those who previously commented on Ashnoor Kaur's appearance.

“No one will respect you if you beat people like this,” Tanya Mittal told Ashnoor Kaur. “Meri toh bohot respect hai. Kabhi bahar aa k dekhna (People respect me a lot. You can find out outside the Bigg Boss house),” she also said.

Kaur reacted by saying, "Jab koi andar kuch nahi kar sakte hai tabhi bahar ki dhamkiyan dete hai (Those who cannot actually do anything on the face, often they resort to threats from the outside world).”

Shehbaz Badesha says Ashnoor Kaur hit Tanya Mittal intentionally Later, Mittal is also seen discussing Kaur's actions with Shehbaz Badesha. “Maar ke bola mereko pata nahi laga. Woh toh bilkul jaan bujh k saaf pata lag raha tha (She hit and said that she didn’t realise it. But it was completely intentional),” he says.

Meanwhile, the clip from the promo has gained mixed reactions from the netizens. While many supported Kaur's move, others simply called it physical violence.

Netizens on Ashnoor Kaur hitting Tanya Mittal A user wrote in the comments of the X, formerly Twitter, post, “Evict kro isse. What is this behaviour...”

“I don't like #TanyaMittal but the way #AshnoorKuar is not able to digest her defeats & intentionally throwing that plank .... shows her class (she used it on many people in the house).”

Another added, “Honestly I was loving Ashnoor’s revenge arc but ye thora zada ho gaya, clearly physical violence hai (this is too much, clearly physical violence).”

Yet another commented, “Will there be no action taken by BB? Shameful incident.”