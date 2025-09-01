Bigg Boss 19: Baseer Ali and Farrhana Bhatt's ugly fight turns physical: ‘You can’t throw things at me’ | WATCH

Bigg Boss 19: It's been a week since TV's most controversial reality show, Bigg Boss, returned with a new season. With fresh faces came fresh dramas in the Bigg Boss house. Amid changing dynamics and allies in the house, the new promo showcases a high-voltage clash between Farrhana Bhat and Baseer Ali as she made a fiery comeback to the house.

Bigg Boss 19: Farrhana Bhatt calls Neelam Giri ‘Kunickaa ki chamchi’ Farrhana Bhat, who recently returned to the house after spending days in the secret room, called Neelam Giri ‘Kunickaa ji ki chamchi (sidekick).’ Later, Giri was seen wiping tears after the altercation.

It happened when Giri asked why her voice was being suppressed. ‘If everyone else can speak their mind, why can’t I?’ she said. To this, Bhat quickly snapped back, saying, ‘You were told to talk, not ramble—you’re nothing more than Kunickaa ji’s sidekick.’"

Later, Giri was seen sobbing. With teary eyes, she told Tanya Mittal, “I am not such a bad human being.”

Farrhana Bhat vs Baseer Ali On the same day, tensions between Farrhana Bhat and Baseer Ali reached a boiling point as their war of words spiralled out of control. Trying to rein her in, Ali warned, ‘Don’t create such a mess,’ only for Farrhana to shoot back angrily. She said, ‘I refuse to stoop to your level.’

What happened next was pure chaos. Ali stormed into the room, dragged her mattress outside, and flung it into the pool. He scattered her belongings in a fit of rage.

An irate Farrhana immediately retaliated by pelting him with pillows, shouting, ‘Is this how you behave at home too?’ The clash intensified further as Ali, visibly enraged, screamed back, ‘You can’t throw things at me!’

Bigg Boss Weekend Ka Vaar recap Sunday saw host Salman Khan returning for Weekend Ka Vaar.

Abhishek Bajaj, Gaurav Khanna, Natalia Janoszek, Neelam Giri, Pranit More, Tanya Mittal and Zeishan Quadri were nominated for elimination this weekend.

However, housemates were taken by surprise when Khan declared there would be no eliminations this week in Sunday's episode.

Bigg Boss 19 update Kunickaa Sadanand stepped down as the captain of the house.

Bigg Boss 19 features 16 contestants, including Mridul Tiwari, Kunickaa Sadanand, Baseer Ali, Tanya Mittal, Ashnoor Kaur, Gaurav Khanna, Pranit More, Abhishek Bajaj, Nagma Mirajkar, Awez Darbar and Amaal Mallik, among others.

The show is streaming online on JioHotstar. It is also available on ColorsTV at 10:30 pm.