Bigg Boss 19: Baseer Ali and Nehal Chudasama get evicted during Salman Khan's Weekend Ka Vaar, netizens react

Bigg Boss 19: In the new episode of Salman Khan-hosted show, Bigg Boss Season 19, the contestants witnessed a double eviction. This time, Nehal Chudasama and Baseer Ali were evicted from the Bigg Boss house. While Chudasama was evicted previously as well and sent to the secret room, she later joined the show as her second chance. However, she and Baseer Ali were both regarded as strong and popular contenders of this season.

Baseer Ali and Nehal Chudasama evicted from Bigg Boss 19 This marked the second double elimination of the season.

Both Baseer Ali and Nehal Chudasama received the lowest votes from the audience during the elimination round of Weekend Ka Vaar, bringing their journey on the reality show to an end.

Earlier reports hinted at a possible twist in the game. Fans guessed that the makers could send one of the evicted contestants to the Secret Room instead of home. However, in a last-minute decision, reports claim that the makers reportedly dropped the twist and confirmed that both Nehal Chudasama and Baseer Ali have officially exited Bigg Boss 19.

Meanwhile, both Nehal Chudasama and Baseer Alistayed in the limelight, hitting headlines during their time in the house. While Chudasama locked horns with many fellow housemates, Baseer Aliwas schooled by host Salman Khan for his remarks at Pranit More. Khan was also seen giving warnings to Chudasama before.

Baseer Ali and Nehal Chudasama recently received mixed reactions to their alleged ‘love angle’ in the show.

Netizens react to Baseer Ali and Nehal Chudasama's eviction Meanwhile, social media is filled with early reactions to Nehal Chudasama and Baseer Ali's eviction from the house.

A user took to X, formerly Twitter, and wrote, “Extremely over-joyed 2 obnoxious contestants: Nehal & Baseer got evicted!”

“Baseer got evicted mainly because of Amaal. He became the shadow of Amaal. But Amaal never cared about him. And friendship with Nehal also cost him.. And his eviction was obvious,” added another.

One more wrote, “He deserved to leave, not so soon but definitely his fake love angle cost him and I still believe he would have received lesser votes than Pranit and Gaurav. All he did was fight with Kunicka, Abhishek, Gaurav and Malti. He was not looking decent nature wise (sic).”

Yet another posted sarcastically, “Basser and Nehal evicted together! Wow couple goals.”

Someone else also shared, “I kind of agree I don't like Baseer at all but to be fair he deserved to be in the house, more than Neelam atleast. They could have only evicted Nehal. Double eviction with only 4 nominated is unfair (sic).”

