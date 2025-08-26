Bigg Boss 19: Baseer Ali locks horns with Kunickaa; Tanya Mittal calls Ashnoor Kaur ‘ungrateful’ | WATCH

Bigg Boss 19: It's been just a day since contestants entered the Bigg Boss house, and chaos and drama have already erupted among the housemates. In the latest promos shared online, Baseer Ali is seen having a heated argument with Kunickaa Sadanand over cooking duties in the house. On the other hand, Tanya Mittal slammed Ashnoor Kaur for being ‘badtameez (rude).’ Here's what happened.

Baseer Ali vs Kunickaa Sadanand A promo from Bigg Boss 19 showed a fiery showdown between Baseer Ali and Kunickaa Sadanand. The tension between them kicked off when Sadanand told Ali to prepare his own food. In response, Baseer snapped back. He made it clear that he had never asked her to cook for him.

He said, “Write it down, I can take care of my own work.”

Kunickaa Sadanand replied, saying that she had been cooking meals for everyone. However, Ali shot back, adding that no one had actually requested her to take on that responsibility. Calling her “rude,” he warned her, “Until I misbehave with you, don’t misbehave with me.”

Sadanand immediately countered, “Don’t even attempt to misbehave with me,” prompting Ali to challenge her with, “Just try it then. Don’t you dare with me.” The heated exchange ended with Ali refusing to lower his tone, even as Kunickaa Sadanand told him to stop shouting.

In another promo, Tanya Mittal was seen taking direct shots at Ashnoor Kaur for her alleged behaviour. During a conversation with Awez Darbar and Nagma Mirajkar, Mittal accused Kaur of being “ungrateful” and displaying “badtameez (rude)” behaviour.

As the conversation grew, Mittal asked why Kaur, despite being younger, was deliberately instigating conflicts.

Tanya Mittal said, “Why is she trying to take me head-on? She’s 10 years younger, but if I get into my zone, I won’t hold back.” She went on to say that Kaur's tone, as well as her overall attitude, were completely out of line and not something she is willing to tolerate.

Watch:

Who is evicted from Bigg Boss 19? Meanwhile, Farhana Bhatt became the first contestant to be eliminated from the show.

She has been voted as the most undeserving contestant in the Bigg Boss house this season by Kunickaa Sadanand, Armaan Malik, Mridul Tiwari and Baseer Ali.

It was the first eviction of Bigg Boss 19 in the first episode during mid-week.